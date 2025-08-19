Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,914 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 416,630 in the last 365 days.

Global Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) Market Set to Double by 2034, Driven by Technology and Regulatory Demands

Reports And Data

Reports And Data

The global Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) market is experiencing steady growth, driven by stricter regulations, digital transformation

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) market is on a strong growth path, projected to rise from USD 8.5 billion in 2024 to USD 18.0 billion by 2034, reflecting a healthy CAGR of 7.80%. The market is expanding as organizations around the world focus more on workplace safety, environmental sustainability, and compliance with strict regulations.

Key Growth Drivers

The market’s growth is fueled by two primary forces: regulatory reforms and rapid technology adoption. Governments are implementing stricter workplace safety rules and sustainability targets. For instance, the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has increased its budget by 12% to strengthen inspections, while the European Union’s Green Deal aims to make Europe climate-neutral by 2050.

At the same time, technology is transforming the EHS landscape. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) devices are increasingly used to enable real-time monitoring and predictive safety analytics. Reports highlight that the use of AI in EHS systems has grown by 40% year-over-year, and IoT deployments for safety monitoring have surged by 70%. Cloud-based platforms are also becoming the standard, offering scalable and cost-effective solutions.

To Receive A PDF Sample Of The Report, Visit @https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/1561

Public investment is further supporting this growth. The U.S. Department of Labor has committed USD 2 billion for safety training programs, while the EU has earmarked €1.5 billion for digital transformation in EHS. Leading companies such as SAP SE, Enablon, and Intelex Technologies are innovating with new cloud-based EHS solutions, making systems more efficient and widely accessible.

Market Restraints

Despite positive momentum, challenges remain. Compliance costs are rising, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Reports suggest compliance costs have grown 18% over the past five years. In addition, adopting advanced technologies requires high upfront investment, training, and infrastructure, which many organizations struggle with. Cybersecurity risks and strict data privacy laws such as GDPR in Europe also add pressure. These barriers underline the importance of ongoing training and investment in digital skills.

Segment Insights

By Product Type

Software is the largest and fastest-growing segment, expected to reach USD 10 billion by 2034. Growth is driven by cloud adoption, AI, and IoT integration that make EHS systems smarter and more scalable.

Services such as consulting and training are also growing, projected to hit USD 5 billion by 2034, as companies seek expert help in managing complex compliance rules.

Hardware growth is steady, supported by the deployment of IoT safety devices.

Browse Detailed Research Report @https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/environment-health-and-safety-ehs-market

By Application

Compliance Management is the largest application, expected to reach USD 7 billion by 2034, as firms navigate increasingly complex regulations.

Incident Management is the fastest-growing segment with a 9.0% CAGR, reflecting demand for rapid response and safety assurance in workplaces.

By End User

Manufacturing is the leading sector, projected to reach USD 6 billion by 2034, due to the need for safety, efficiency, and compliance in industrial settings.

Healthcare is the fastest-growing sector, with a CAGR of 8.5%, driven by patient safety needs and strict healthcare regulations.

By Technology

Cloud-based solutions dominate, forecasted to reach USD 9 billion by 2034, as companies seek flexible, real-time, and cost-effective systems.

AI and IoT integration is the fastest-growing area, transforming safety management through predictive insights and automation.

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales leads the market, expected to reach USD 10 billion by 2034, as organizations prefer direct access to customized solutions.

Online Platforms are growing fastest, with a 9.0% CAGR, reflecting the global shift toward digital purchasing and easy solution access.

Regional Outlook

North America currently leads the global EHS market, driven by strong OSHA-led regulations and investment in safety initiatives.

Europe is advancing under sustainability-focused policies, particularly the EU Green Deal.

Asia Pacific is projected to see the fastest growth, fueled by rapid industrialization, urbanization, and increasing adoption of digital safety solutions.

Buy Now: @https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1561

Key Market Trends

Digital spending in EHS solutions is rising by 15% annually.

AI-driven EHS solutions have increased by 45% year-over-year.

Cloud-based platforms are seeing a 60% rise in adoption.

Companies are aligning EHS with sustainability, focusing on carbon footprint reduction and green technology.

Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) Competitive Strategies & Notable Developments

SAP SE

Enablon

Intelex Technologies

Sphera Solutions

VelocityEHS

Cority

Gensuite

Quentic

SafetyCulture

UL EHS Sustainability

Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Software

Services

Hardware

By Application

Risk Management

Compliance Management

Incident Management

Training and Learning

By End User

Manufacturing

Construction

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare

Chemicals

Government

By Technology

Cloud-based

On-premise

AI and IoT Integration

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Distributors

Online Platforms

Browse More Report:

High Throughput Process Development Market

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/high-throughput-process-development-market

High Content Screening Market

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/high-content-screening-market

Active Implantable Medical Devices Market

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/active-implantable-medical-devices-market

Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/blood-flow-measurement-devices-market

Vaccine Storage Equipment Market

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/vaccine-storage-equipment-market

About Reports and Data       

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.


Debanjan Biswas
Reports and Data
+91 80872 27888
purushottam@reportsanddata.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Global Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) Market Set to Double by 2034, Driven by Technology and Regulatory Demands

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more