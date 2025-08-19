AIDA Country Report on Slovenia – Update on 2024

The updated AIDA Country Report on Slovenia provides a detailed overview on legislative and practice-related developments in asylum procedures, reception conditions, detention of asylum applicants and content of international protection in 2024. It is accompanied by an annex which provides an overview of temporary protection.

A number of key developments drawn from the overview of the main changes that have taken place since the publication of the update on 2023 are set out below.

(A) International protection

Asylum procedure

Statistics: 44,383 people expressed an intention to apply for international protection in 2024 but only 5,634 applications were ultimately lodged (141 of them by unaccompanied minors). Most people (88%) absconded before registering and lodging their applications. The absconding rate amongst applicants who lodged their applications was also high (82%). 150 decisions granting refugee status and 34 subsidiary protection were issued in 2024. 33 of the 34 beneficiaries that were granted subsidiary protection were from Ukraine and 85% of the decisions issued were taken under the Dublin procedure.

A new immigration strategy was adopted in March 2024. At the beginning of 2024, the government announced a plan to open two more branches of the ‘Asylum Home’ in Brežice and Središče ob Dravi. However, neither branch was opened by the end of the year due to strong opposition from local communities. Length of the procedure: The length of the procedure remained one of the systematic challenges in 2024. Applicants processed in the regular procedure had to wait up to two years for a first instance decision and up to five years for a final decision due to court backlogs.

Reception conditions

Overall: Although the number of new arrivals decreased in 2024, reception conditions did not improve significantly due to a continued lack of capacity. People who were waiting to lodge their applications were accommodated in containers in both the Asylum Home in Ljubljana and its Logatec branch.

Although the number of new arrivals decreased in 2024, reception conditions did not improve significantly due to a continued lack of capacity. People who were waiting to lodge their applications were accommodated in containers in both the Asylum Home in Ljubljana and its Logatec branch. Unaccompanied minors: The first centre for the systematic accommodation of unaccompanied children was opened in April 2024. It serves as both a reception and accommodation centre, and can accommodate up to 70 unaccompanied minors.

Detention of asylum applicants

58 asylum applicants were detained by the Ministry of the Interior and the Government Office for Support and Integration of Migrants (UOIM) in 2024. According to statistics compiled by the Administrative Court, only 34 of the 58 people who were detained lodged a judicial review. In practice, asylum applicants face difficulties in accessing legal representation within the three-day time limit to lodge a judicial review that is imposed by the International Protection Act.

Content of international protection

Family reunification: 178 applications for family reunification were lodged in 2024. This represented a significant increase from the previous year due to the high number of applicants from Burundi who were granted international protection (115 of the 178 applications for family protection were lodged by applicants from Burundi).

(B) Temporary protection

Statistics: 1,899 people, including 1,864 Ukrainians and seven Russians, applied for temporary protection in 2024 and temporary protection was granted to 1,810 people, including 1,790 Ukrainians. 19 applications for temporary protection were dismissed, 10 were rejected and 76 procedures were stopped before they were completed. Ukrainian citizens also submitted 123 applications for international protection.

Beneficiaries of temporary protection were still unable to exercise their right to family reunification in 2024. Housing: Access to affordable private accommodation also remained a key challenge, particularly for vulnerable groups, due to both a shortage of housing options and an increased risk of exploitation in private settings. Conditions in container housing at the accommodation centre in Logatec remained a cause for concern, although efforts were made to relocate residents.

Access to affordable private accommodation also remained a key challenge, particularly for vulnerable groups, due to both a shortage of housing options and an increased risk of exploitation in private settings. Conditions in container housing at the accommodation centre in Logatec remained a cause for concern, although efforts were made to relocate residents. Healthcare: Access to healthcare remained limited as temporary protection beneficiaries are only entitled to certain forms of medical care and treatment unless they are employed and covered under the compulsory health insurance scheme. Other practical issues, including language barriers, insufficient knowledge of the rights of people under temporary protection among healthcare providers, and long waiting times for non-urgent medical services were also reported.

Access to healthcare remained limited as temporary protection beneficiaries are only entitled to certain forms of medical care and treatment unless they are employed and covered under the compulsory health insurance scheme. Other practical issues, including language barriers, insufficient knowledge of the rights of people under temporary protection among healthcare providers, and long waiting times for non-urgent medical services were also reported. Human Trafficking: The risk of exploitation and human trafficking remained an area of concern in 2024. Although no new cases were detected, both government institutions and NGOs continued to conduct awareness-raising campaigns targeting displaced people, particularly women and children.

The risk of exploitation and human trafficking remained an area of concern in 2024. Although no new cases were detected, both government institutions and NGOs continued to conduct awareness-raising campaigns targeting displaced people, particularly women and children. Transition from temporary protection to other residence statuses: A notable systemic issue in 2024 was the absence of legal pathways for transitioning from temporary protection to other residence statuses (e.g. for employment or education) under the Foreigners Act. Under the legislation in force at the time, such a transition would require the applicant to first renounce their temporary protection status then leave Slovenia and initiate an application process from abroad in order to obtain another type of residence permit. This presented a significant legal and practical barrier, particularly for people who were already integrated into Slovenian society or engaged in employment or education.

A notable systemic issue in 2024 was the absence of legal pathways for transitioning from temporary protection to other residence statuses (e.g. for employment or education) under the Foreigners Act. Under the legislation in force at the time, such a transition would require the applicant to first renounce their temporary protection status then leave Slovenia and initiate an application process from abroad in order to obtain another type of residence permit. This presented a significant legal and practical barrier, particularly for people who were already integrated into Slovenian society or engaged in employment or education. Temporary protection identity cards: Recognition of temporary protection identity cards by foreign border control authorities also continued to present difficulties in 2024. A possible explanation for this related to the physical characteristics of the cards (i.e. laminated material).

Recognition of temporary protection identity cards by foreign border control authorities also continued to present difficulties in 2024. A possible explanation for this related to the physical characteristics of the cards (i.e. laminated material). Withdrawal of temporary protection: In addition, a provision in the legal framework that allowed for the withdrawal of temporary protection on grounds of public order violations was also identified as problematic, particularly due to its significant disproportionality.

The full report is available here and the annex on temporary protection is available here.

For more information about the AIDA database or to read other AIDA reports, please visit the AIDA website.