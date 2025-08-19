Aircraft Electrical Connector Market is Forecasted to Reach a Value of US $2 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Aircraft Electrical Connector Market Through 2025?

The market for aircraft electrical connectors has seen a robust increase in recent years. The market value is expected to rise from $1.43 billion in 2024 to $1.53 billion in 2025, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. This expansion during the historical period can be linked to factors such as increased production of commercial aircraft, escalated military aircraft modernization programs, mounting demand for in-flight entertainment systems, expansion of global airline fleets, and developments in the field of avionics systems.

In the next few years, the aircraft electrical connector market is predicted to experience significant growth, anticipated to reach a value of $2.00 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. This anticipated growth during the forecasted period is due to factors such as the rise in the use of electric propulsion systems, an increase in the demand for lightweight and high-speed connectors, the emergence of urban air mobility and EVTOL aircraft, heightened emphasis on ecological aviation technologies, and the expansion of aftermarket services and MRO operations. Key trends that are expected for the forecasting period include enhancements in miniaturized and high-speed connectors, innovations in lightweight and robust materials for designs, the introduction of intelligent connectors with self-diagnostic features, developments in high-voltage connectors for electric aircrafts and progression in the integration of fiber optic technology.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Aircraft Electrical Connector Market?

The growth of the aircraft electrical connector market is expected to surge due to rising aircraft production. Aircraft production, which encompasses the designing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing of both military and commercial airplanes, helicopters, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), is experiencing an upturn due to fleet modernization. This involves replacing outdated, inefficient aircraft with newer models that provide superior fuel efficiency, reduced emissions, and better performance. Aircraft electrical connectors greatly aid aircraft production and fleet expansion, facilitating dependable power and signal transmission. This, in turn, guarantees the safe and effective functioning of aircraft systems, simplifying the construction and upkeep of more aircraft. For example, in February 2024, a report by Statistics Canada, a government agency in Canada, showed a 29.7% increase in aerospace products and parts production from 2022, achieving a lofty $24.9 billion in 2023, which is the second-highest total ever documented. As a result, the escalating aircraft production is spurring the growth of the aircraft electrical connector market.

Which Players Dominate The Aircraft Electrical Connector Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Aircraft Electrical Connector Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Eaton Corporation plc

• Safran S.A.

• TE Connectivity Ltd.

• Molex LLC

• Nexans S.A.

• Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. KG

• Carlisle Companies Incorporated

• Rosenberger Hochfrequenztechnik GmbH & Co. KG

• ITT Corporation

• Smiths Group plc

What Are The Future Trends Of The Aircraft Electrical Connector Market?

Key players in the aircraft electrical connector sector are prioritizing technological innovation, such as high-power electrical harnesses, to boost power transmission efficiency, decrease weight, and accommodate the mounting electrical needs of contemporary aircraft systems. High-power electrical harnesses are crucial for efficiently transferring large volumes of electrical energy across different aircraft systems. This allows for power-demanding components like electric propulsion, avionics, and environmental control systems to function optimally with minimal energy wastage and enhanced overall aircraft performance. For example, in April 2024, French-based aerospace and defense business, Safran, unveiled GENeUSCONNECT, an advanced selection of high-power electrical harnesses designed specifically for hybrid and all-electric aircraft. This unveiling was at the AERO Friedrichshafen trade exhibition, demonstrating Safran’s dedication to the progression of electric propulsion technologies. GENeUSCONNECT harnesses are crafted to withstand high voltages of up to 800 volts DC and transmit twice the power of traditional wiring systems, all the while keeping the same size footprint.

Global Aircraft Electrical Connector Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The aircraft electrical connector market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Material Type: Plastic, Metal, Bimetallic, Ceramic, Composite Materials

2) By Connector Type: Circular Connectors, Rectangular Connectors, Push-Pull Connectors, Hybrid Connectors, Radio Frequency (RF) Connectors

3) By Application: Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation, General Aviation, Helicopters, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

4) By End-User: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Aftermarket Services, Repair And Maintenance Providers, Aerospace Defense Contractors, Aircraft Component Suppliers

Subsegments:

1) By Plastic: Thermosetting Plastics, Thermoplastics, High-Performance Polymers, Glass-Fiber Reinforced Plastics

2) By Metal: Aluminum Alloys, Stainless Steel, Copper Alloys, Titanium Alloys, Nickel-Plated Metals

3) By Bimetallic: Copper-Aluminum Composites, Aluminum-Steel Combinations, Copper-Stainless Steel, Nickel-Coated Bimetals

4) By Ceramic: Alumina Ceramics, Zirconia Ceramics, Silicon Nitride Ceramics, Glass-Ceramic Composites

5) By Composite Materials: Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers, Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymers, Hybrid Composites, Nano-Composite Materials

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Aircraft Electrical Connector Market?

In 2024, North America held the top position in the global aircraft electrical connector market. The region anticipated to witness the highest growth rate is Asia-Pacific. The report on the global aircraft electrical connector market encompasses regions of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

