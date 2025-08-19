Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market to Expand at a 8.1% CAGR by 2029, Reaching US $13.7 Billion

The Business Research Company

How Much Is The Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Worth?

The market size for air traffic control (ATC) equipment has seen robust growth of late. It is projected to escalate from $9.23 billion in 2024 to $10.01 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The market expansion in the previous years was due to the surge in worldwide air passenger traffic, heightened need for commercial airplanes, the development of airport infrastructure in budding economies, the enlarged globalisation of corporate travel and the increasing expenditures in the defence sector.

Expectations are high for the air traffic control (ATC) equipment market in the near future, with predictions of significant expansion. The estimation is for the market to reach a size of $13.70 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. Factors contributing to this forecast growth include a heightened focus on sustainable and efficient airspace management, increased demand for uninterrupted international air travel connectivity, the growth of urban air mobility and drone operations and the recovery of the global tourism sectors following the pandemic. Also, rising geopolitical tensions necessitating upgrades of surveillance systems. Significant trends for the predicted period include the incorporation of artificial intelligence for predictive air traffic management, the use of machine learning in detecting conflicts, a rise in the adoption of cloud-based ATC platforms, the development of communication systems secure against cyber threats, and an increased reliance on automation for managing flight sequencing and flow control.

What Are The Factors Driving The Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market?

The increase in tourism and business travel is predicted to fuel the growth of the air traffic control (ATC) equipment market in the future. This includes the relocation of individuals for enjoyment, recreation, or work purposes, which involves domestic and international journeys aided through various forms of transport, lodgings, and supplementary services. The escalation in tourism and business travel is mainly due to augmented economic integration, with robust trade relations, trans-border investments, and international business collaborations prompting the requirement for regular international travel for both enjoyment and work. The air traffic control (ATC) equipment contributes significantly to tourism and business travel by guaranteeing safe, effective, and prompt flight operations, which boosts passenger trust and enables the undisturbed flow of travelers globally. As an example, UN tourism, a government agency based in Spain, announced in January 2025 that there was a 99% recovery to the levels before the pandemic in 2024, with 1.4 billion tourists traveling abroad, an increase of 11% from 2023. Therefore, the uptake in tourism and business travel is propelling the air traffic control (ATC) equipment market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market?

Major players in the Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Global Market Report 2025 include:

• RTX Corporation

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc.

• BAE Systems plc

• Thales Group

• L3Harris Technologies Inc.

• Indra Sistemas

• Sierra Nevada Corporation

• Cobham Limited

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Sector?

Prominent companies in the air traffic control (ATC) equipment market envision integrating novel technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) to boost flight safety, streamline traffic management, and mitigate operational holdups. AI mirrors human intelligence capacities in a machine, including the capability to learn, reason, and make decisions. In ATC, AI functions by analyzing substantial amounts of real-time flight data, enabling traffic pattern prediction, conflict detection, and aiding controllers in quicker, secure, and more efficient decision-making. For example, NoamAI.com, a US-based developer of AI tools for the aviation industry, launched the AI Air Traffic Controller in May 2025. By assimilating real-time data from diverse sources such as radar and voice communications, this system uplifts operational awareness and reduces controller response duration. It is engineered to assist human controllers in handling high-traffic situations more effectively, facilitating greater airspace capacity and safer coordination for both traditional and advanced aircraft operations.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Share?

The air traffic control (ATC) equipment market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Communications Equipment, Navigation Equipment, Surveillance Equipment

2) By Technology: Conventional Technology, Nextgen Technology, 4D Trajectory-Based Operations Technology, Artificial Intelligence And Machine Learning Technologies, Automation And Digitalization Technologies

3) By Application: Commercial Aircraft, Private Aircraft, Military Aircraft

Subsegments:

1) By Communications Equipment: Air-To-Ground Communication Systems, Ground-To-Ground Communication Systems, Controller–Pilot Data Link Communication (CPDLC) Systems, Voice Communication Control Systems

2) By Navigation Equipment: Instrument Landing Systems (ILS), Distance Measuring Equipment (DME), Very High Frequency Omnidirectional Range (VOR) Systems, Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) Receivers

3) By Surveillance Equipment: Primary Surveillance Radar (PSR), Secondary Surveillance Radar (SSR), Automatic Dependent Surveillance–Broadcast (ADS–B), Multilateration (MLAT) Systems

4) By Automation Systems: Air Traffic Management (ATM) Systems, Flight Data Processing Systems (FDPS), Air Traffic Flow Management (ATFM) Systems, Decision Support Systems (DSS)

5) By Other Products: Meteorological Equipment For ATC, Ground Lighting Control Systems, Power Supply And Backup Systems, Integrated ATC Consoles And Furniture

What Are The Regional Trends In The Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region held the dominant position in the Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Global Market Report and is also anticipated to witness the highest growth rate in the forthcoming period. The report includes thorough coverage of various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

