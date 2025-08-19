Anti-Tank Rifles Market to Reach USD $4.8 Billion by 2029 at 7.6% CAGR

The Business Research Company

How Big Is The Anti-Tank Rifles Market In 2025?

In recent times, there has been a robust expansion in the market size of anti-tank rifles. The market, which stands at $3.31 billion in 2024, is predicted to increase to $3.58 billion in 2025, resulting in a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The historical growth rate can be accounted for by factors including escalating cross-border military conflicts, swelling demand for hand-held anti-armor solutions, a rise in asymmetric warfare situations, heightened incorporation in elite military units, growing investments in border security measures, and the burgeoning availability of surplus and re-modernized units.

Expectations are high for considerable growth in the anti-tank rifles market size over the coming years. By 2029, it is forecasted to reach $4.80 billion, projecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. This projected growth within the forecasted period can be ascribed to a variety of factors such as an increasing emphasis on affordable anti-armor options, a surge in demand for multipurpose infantry weapons, a rise in usage within urban warfare settings, a heightened threat from hybrid warfare and non-state militias, and escalating cross-border and regional conflicts. The forecast period also expects development trends such as the advancement of long-range precision capabilities, the integration of real-time target acquisition networks, advancements in stealth firing mechanisms, innovations in modular rifle designs, the development of multi-caliber rifle platforms, and integration with soldier-wearable systems.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Anti-Tank Rifles Market?

Increasing geopolitical frictions and disputes are anticipated to boost the expansion of the anti-tank rifles market in the future. These tensions and conflicts can be defined as altercations and animosities that stem from political, economic, or territorial disputes amongst nations or regions. The escalations in geopolitical conflicts are chiefly instigated by territorial disagreements as countries vie to gain control over land, resources, and tactically important locales. Anti-tank rifles play a pivotal role in these conflicts by shifting the power dynamics on the battleground, allowing forces to challenge armored threats, and steering strategic decisions. They influence geopolitical spats by molding military tactics and the equilibrium of power, given that they can neutralize armored threats on the battleground. As an example, Euronews SA, a French television network, reported in January 2025 that global conflicts were on the rise in 2024. The incidents of political violence surged by 25% compared to 2023, impacting one in eight individuals and causing approximately 223,000 deaths. This was coupled with a 37% increase in total fatalities. Consequently, the escalation in geopolitical tensions and conflicts is propelling the market for anti-tank rifles.

Who Are The Key Players In The Anti-Tank Rifles Industry?

Major players in the Anti-Tank Rifles Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Rheinmetall AG

• Saab AB

• Elbit Systems Ltd.

• MBDA Missile Systems

• Roketsan A.S.

• Aselsan

• Fabrique Nationale Herstal S.A.

• Accuracy International Ltd.

• Steyr Mannlicher GmbH & Co KG

• Denel Land Systems Proprietary Limited

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Anti-Tank Rifles Market In The Globe?

The growth of the anti-tank rifles market is likely to be spurred by the rise in defense spending. Defense spending is the total amount of money a government assigns for the upkeep and development of its military forces, military operations, and other related defense activities. The surge in defense spending is largely due to escalating geopolitical tensions and conflicts, forcing countries to enhance their military capabilities. Anti-tank rifles aid defense spending by offering a cost-effective and mobile alternative to handle armored threats, thus diminishing the requirement for more costly heavy weaponry and vehicle deployments. For example, as per the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), a research institute based in Sweden that focuses on arms control, arms transfers, and non-proliferation, there was an approximate increase of 9.2% in Russian military spending in 2022, reaching around $86.4 billion. This accounted for 4.1% of the country's GDP, a rise from 3.7% in 2021. Thus, the rise in defense spending is propelling the anti-tank rifles market.

What Segments Are Covered In The Anti-Tank Rifles Market Report?

The anti-tank rifles market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type Of Anti-Tank Rifle: Single-Shot Anti-Tank Rifles, Repeater Anti-Tank Rifles, Semi-Automatic Anti-Tank Rifles, Automatic Anti-Tank Rifles

2) By Technology: Caseless Propulsion, Conventional Propulsion

3) By Caliber Size: Low-Caliber Anti-Tank Rifles (up to.50 caliber), Medium-Caliber Anti-Tank Rifles (between.50 caliber and 20mm), High-Caliber Anti-Tank Rifles (greater than 20mm)

4) By Material: Steel Anti-Tank Rifles, Aluminium Anti-Tank Rifles, Composite Material Anti-Tank Rifles

5) By End User: Homeland Security, Law Enforcement, Military

Subsegments:

1) By Single-Shot Anti-Tank Rifles: Bolt-Action Single-Shot Rifles, Break-Action Single-Shot Rifles

2) By Repeater Anti-Tank Rifles: Lever-Action Repeater Rifles, Pump-Action Repeater Rifles, Bolt-Action Repeater Rifles

3) By Semi-Automatic Anti-Tank Rifles: Gas-Operated Semi-Automatic Rifles, Recoil-Operated Semi-Automatic Rifles

4) By Automatic Anti-Tank Rifles: Fully Automatic Anti-Tank Rifles, Select-Fire Anti-Tank Rifles

View the full anti-tank rifles market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/anti-tank-rifles-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Anti-Tank Rifles Market By 2025?

In the Anti-Tank Rifles Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the leading region in 2024. The region anticipated to see the quickest growth is Asia-Pacific. The report studied the markets in the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

