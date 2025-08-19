Anchoring And Fixing Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Anchoring And Fixing Market to Reach $17.48 Billion by 2029 with 5% CAGR

It will grow to $17.48 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Anchoring And Fixing Market Size And Growth?

The market size for anchoring and fixing has seen robust growth in the past few years. It is projected to escalate from $13.66 billion in 2024 to $14.38 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. Factors such as heightened urbanization, increased demand in residential construction, the rising necessity for infrastructure security, commercial real estate expansion, and a surge in the use of mechanical anchors have contributed to the growth seen in the historic period.

In the upcoming years, the anchoring and fixing market is predicted to witness substantial growth, reaching a size of $17.48 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. The driving forces for this expansion in the forecast period are the increasing focus on intelligent construction, the rise in renovation and retrofitting practices, growing infrastructure investments, the proliferation of modular building systems, and a heightened demand for high-strength anchoring solutions. The forecast period will also see significant trends such as improvements in anchor design and materials technology, continuous innovative developments in rust-resistant fasteners, the emergence of environmental-friendly chemical anchoring solutions, investment in research and development of load-bearing performance, and the incorporation of precision-based, automated installation systems.

Download a free sample of the anchoring and fixing market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=25220&type=smp

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Anchoring And Fixing Market?

The growth of the anchoring and fixing market is anticipated to be driven by escalating construction activities. These activities, which encompass the building, revamping, or leveling of structures and infrastructure, significantly contribute to economic progress and urban expansion. The surge in construction endeavors can be attributed to growing urbanization, which necessitates more residential and commercial establishments to cater to burgeoning populations. Anchoring and fixing play a critical role in these activities by firmly attaching structural elements, ensuring safety, longevity, and effective construction of buildings and infrastructure. For example, as per the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a governmental agency in the US, it's projected that the construction sector will expand 4.7% between 2023 and 2033, surpassing the industry's overall growth of 4.0%. Further, it is estimated to employ over 8.4 million individuals by 2033 and introduce around 380,100 new job opportunities. Consequently, escalating construction activities are stimulating growth in the anchoring and fixing market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Anchoring And Fixing Market?

Major players in the Anchoring And Fixing Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Sika AG

• Hilti Corporation

• SFS Group AG

• EJOT Holding GmbH & Co. KG

• Rawlplug S.A.

• Peikko Group Corporation

• Grabber Construction Products Inc.

• Rothoblaas Srl

• Mungo Befestigungstechnik AG

• ITW Red Head

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Anchoring And Fixing Market?

Prominent businesses in the anchoring and fixing sector are prioritizing the development of sophisticated solutions like undercut anchors in an effort to lessen strain on the core material. Undercut anchors are a type of fastener that affixes to a base material by securing into a uniquely designed undercut cavity, delivering robust resistance to pullout forces. In a development from April 2024, Fischer India, a construction firm located in India, introduced the FSU undercut anchor. This anchor has a coating of galvanized steel, ensuring improved sturdiness and rust resistance for challenging environmental conditions. Its automatic undercutting feature enables powerful and dependable fastening, particularly where high loading and safety standards are crucial. Engineered specifically for securing weighty structural components, equipment, pipe systems, and indoor fixtures, this anchor guarantees steady operation in damaged and undamaged concrete, making it ideal for application in power plants, refineries, infrastructure projects, and the oil and gas industry.

How Is The Anchoring And Fixing Market Segmented?

The anchoring and fixing market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Cementitious Fixing, Resin Fixing, Other Product Types

2) By Anchoring Systems: Mechanical Anchors, Chemical Anchors, Expandable Anchors

3) By Material: Steel, Stainless Steel, Aluminum, Polymers, Composites

4) By Application: Construction, Industrial, Mining, Infrastructure, Automotive

5) By End User: Contractors, Architects, Engineers, Maintenance Professionals, Do It Yourself (DIYers)

Subsegments:

1) By Cementitious Fixing: Cementitious Anchors, Cementitious Adhesives, Cementitious Grouts

2) By Resin Fixing: Polyester Resin Anchors, Epoxy Resin Anchors, Vinylester Resin Anchors

3) By Other Product Types: Mechanical Anchors, Chemical Anchors, Fixing Accessories

View the full anchoring and fixing market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/anchoring-and-fixing-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Anchoring And Fixing Market?

In the Anchoring And Fixing Global Market Report for 2025, the leading region is Asia-Pacific which was the most substantial market in 2024. The projected growth status of all regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa is detailed in the report.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Anchoring And Fixing Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Facade Anchor Systems Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/facade-anchor-systems-global-market-report

Ship And Boat Building And Repairing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ship-and-boat-building-and-repairing-global-market-report

Ship Building And Repairing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ship-building-and-repairing-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.