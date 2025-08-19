Sunflower Oil Market is Expected to Grow at 6.3% CAGR on Rising Demand for Healthy, Unsaturated, Vitamin E-Rich Oils

Sunflower Oil Market

Sunflower oil market to hit USD 44B by 2035, fueled by demand for healthier cooking oils rich in unsaturated fats and vitamin E.

ROCKVILLE, MD , MD, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The latest sunflower oil market report from Fact.MR highlights a strong growth outlook, with market revenue estimated at USD 22.5 billion in 2024 and projected to reach USD 44 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period (2025–2035). The rising adoption of sunflower oil is fueled by increasing consumer demand for cooking oils that are heart-healthy, vitamin E-rich, and versatile across culinary applications.In 2024, Europe is anticipated to lead the sunflower oil market with over 35% share, supported by robust consumption in household cooking, food processing, and bakery segments. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period, driven by rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and the shift toward healthier edible oils.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=113 Market Insights: Sunflower Oil Gains Ground as a Healthier ChoiceThe global sunflower oil market is transitioning from a commodity-driven sector to a value-driven market focused on health, quality, and sustainability. Extracted from sunflower seeds, sunflower oil is recognized for its light flavor, high smoke point, and health benefits, making it a preferred choice in home kitchens, restaurants, and packaged food products.Key market growth drivers include:Rising consumer awareness of cardiovascular health benefits linked to unsaturated fats.Increasing demand for vitamin E-rich cooking oils with antioxidant properties.Expansion of the processed food and snacks industry, where sunflower oil is a key ingredient.Growth in biofuel applications as sunflower oil emerges as a sustainable feedstock.Premiumization trend in edible oils with cold-pressed and organic sunflower oil gaining traction.Industry Update: Expanding Applications and Market Penetration:Sunflower oil is witnessing widespread adoption across multiple sectors, from food processing to biofuels. With consumers increasingly shifting from traditional saturated-fat oils to plant-based unsaturated alternatives, sunflower oil is becoming a pantry staple worldwide.Europe: High per-capita consumption, robust food manufacturing sector, and preference for organic sunflower oil varieties drive market expansion.Asia-Pacific: Rising disposable incomes and growing awareness about healthy cooking oils accelerate adoption.North America: Increased demand for plant-based, non-GMO, and fortified oils boosts sunflower oil consumption in packaged food and health products.Industry Applications: Wide-Ranging Benefits Across SectorsThe sunflower oil market serves diverse industries, creating opportunities for manufacturers, distributors, and retailers:Household Cooking – Widely used in frying, baking, and salad dressings.Food Processing – Preferred for snack manufacturing, bakery, and confectionery.Cosmetics & Personal Care – Used as a natural moisturizer and ingredient in skincare.Biofuels – Emerging as a sustainable alternative fuel source.Pharmaceuticals – Applied in vitamin E supplements and medicinal formulations.Historic and Future Pathway: From Everyday Cooking Oil to Premium Health ProductTraditionally regarded as a staple cooking oil, sunflower oil is undergoing a premiumization shift, with cold-pressed, fortified, and organic variants gaining momentum. Between 2015 and 2023, the market grew steadily in both developed and developing regions. Looking ahead, 2025–2035 will mark an era of health-driven innovation, fueled by:Rising demand for functional and fortified oils.Investments in sustainable farming and supply chains.Strong demand from the plant-based and vegan food sector.Innovations in packaging for freshness and sustainability.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=113 Key Players in the Sunflower Oil MarketProminent companies shaping the competitive landscape include:CargillArcher Daniels Midland CompanyBunge Ltd.RusagroConagra Brands Inc.Mainland GroupAdani Wilmar LimitedPatanjali Foods Ltd.among othersThese companies are focusing on expanding refining capacities, product innovations, and strategic partnerships to cater to global demand.Recent Developments Driving Market Growth:Expansion of Refining Facilities – Major players expanding refining capacities in Asia and Europe to meet rising demand.Sustainability Initiatives – Investments in non-GMO and organic sunflower oil production.Premium Product Launches – Cold-pressed and fortified sunflower oils gaining strong retail shelf presence.Strategic Collaborations – Partnerships between FMCG companies and edible oil producers to enhance distribution networks.Conclusion:The sunflower oil market is set to witness robust expansion, driven by consumer preference for healthier, vitamin E-rich oils and its versatility across cooking, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and biofuel industries. With strong clinical acceptance of its health benefits, growing accessibility, and rising innovation in product offerings, the sunflower oil market is on track for significant transformation and long-term growth.Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:Sunflower Lecithin Gaining Ground in Lecithin Market - https://www.factmr.com/report/5012/sunflower-lecithin-market Vegetable Oils Market Outlook (2025 to 2035) - https://www.factmr.com/report/vegetable-oils-market High Oleic Oil Market Outlook (2024 to 2034) - https://www.factmr.com/report/high-oleic-oil-market Cooking Oil Market Outlook (2023 to 2033) - https://www.factmr.com/report/670/cooking-oil-market About Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. About Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

