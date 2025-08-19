Cloud Analytics Market To Reach USD 148.48 Billion by 2032, grow at a CAGR of 22% from 2025 to 2032

Cloud Analytics Market

Cloud Analytics Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22% from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 148.48 Bn. by 2032.

Cloud analytics empowers businesses to turn vast data into real-time insights, driving smarter decisions, innovation, and scalable growth in an increasingly digital world.” — Navneet Kaur

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stellar Market Research examines the growth rate of the Cloud Analytics Market during the forecasted period 2025-2032The Cloud Analytics Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 22% over the forecast period. The Cloud Analytics Market was valued at USD 30.25 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 148.48 billion by 2032. Cloud analytics is driven by the rise of big data, increased cloud adoption, rapid information access, cost savings, remote work, AI/ML integration, digital transformation, regulatory compliance, and seamless integration with other cloud tools.Cloud Analytics Market OverviewThe Cloud Analytics Market is growing fast. It is driven by big data, increased cloud usage, and the need for rapid insights. It lets you look at data at a good price using public, private, or mixed clouds. Main areas are finance, shop selling, and health care. Big names such as AWS, Microsoft, and Google are in front. Even with problems like data privacy and joining data, the market is set to go over $100 billion by 2030. This growth is helped by digital changes, AI/ML use, and the move to work from far or in mixed ways.To know the most attractive segments, click here for a free sample of the report: https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Cloud-Analytics-Market/1789 Cloud Analytics Market DynamicsDriversExplosion of Big DataBig data bursts from IoT tools, social sites, phone apps, and work systems make us need more cloud-based analysis. Cloud places give more room to store and strong ways to work with huge, hard data sets. New work by Google, AWS, and Microsoft makes real-time studies better, leading to quick and smart finds. This helps make choices based on data in many job areas.Increasing Adoption of Cloud ComputingGroups are fast-moving from in-house setups to cloud tech for less cost, more scale, and quicker setup. This push makes them pick cloud data tools more. New things have happened, like IBM teaming with Microsoft Azure, more people moving to AWS, and Google's mix of cloud data tools. Gartner sees more money going to the cloud, boosting the need for adaptable, scalable cloud data solutions in many areas.Rising Demand for Real-Time Data InsightsMore and more, companies need quick data insights to make user experience better, run things well, find fraud, and study the market. Cloud analytics helps by allowing big-scale streaming, AI use, and live dashboards. New stuff includes AWS Kinesis changes, Microsoft Power BI streaming, and Google Cloud's AI smart fault spotting. This leads to quick, smart choices in areas like money and shops.RestrainData Security and Privacy ConcernsData safety and privacy worries slow down how much cloud tech is used. This is more so for touchy info in the money and health fields. Following rules like GDPR and HIPAA is tough, and issues with data rules remain. New things have come up like AWS’s EU Sovereign Cloud start, Microsoft's data place growth in Europe, and the high demand for sovereign cloud fixes to meet rules and world area hard spots.Innovations and DevelopmentsTechnological innovation is a key factor propelling the Cloud Analytics Market forward. Notable advancements include:AI/ML-Powered Analytics: More and more, places that use tech are using AI and machine learning. They use these for smart guesswork, making jobs run by themselves, and finding odd things. This makes top-level ideas big and easy to get.Hybrid & Multi-Cloud Solutions: Groups are now using a mix of both hybrid and multiple cloud setups. They do this to keep a good mix of being able to change, run well, keep costs low, and follow rules.Cloud Analytics Market SegmentationBy ComponentBy Component, the Cloud Analytics Market is further segmented into Solutions and Services. The Cloud Analytics Market is led by the Solutions part. A lot of people want tools that can grow and use AI, like Power BI, Snowflake, and Looker. These tools give key analytics skills, self-help BI, and fast new info. New moves by Microsoft, Google, AWS, and Snowflake make this lead even stronger.Cloud Analytics Market Regional AnalysisNorth America: North America leads in the cloud analytics market. This is due to early use, good IT setup, and big tech firms like AWS and Google. There, firms want it more, the rules help, and AI is moving fast. New growth and team-ups make it even stronger in data study.Europe: Europe is the second-largest cloud analytics market because many firms want it, it has strict data rules, and there are big plans like GAIA-X. It also has more cloud systems, and a lot of money put into AI and local cloud jobs. All this helps make a strong and safe rise in data check work.Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific ranks third in cloud analytics due to quick tech growth, big market, government help, growing cloud set-up, data laws, and big money in from AWS, Airtel, and Oracle pushing AI use.To know the most attractive segments, click here for a free sample of the report: https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Cloud-Analytics-Market/1789 Recent Developments:At Google Cloud Next 2025, Google rolled out six new AI helpers for data work and study. They showed the new 7th-gen TPU, named Ironwood, and the Gemini 2.5 Pro & Flash types. They also made the AI Studio/Vertex and Agentspace.Salesforce said yes to buy Informatica for $8 billion. They plan to make a full, ready-for-use data spot for AI-based work in big firms.Cloud Analytics Market Competitive LandscapeThe global and regional players in the Cloud Analytics Market concentrate on developing and enhancing their capabilities, resulting in fierce competition. Notable players include:Actian Corp. - United StatesHewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - United StatesIBM - United StatesMicrosoft Corp. - United StatesGoogle Cloud - United StatesInfor Inc. - United StatesMicroStrategy Inc. - United StatesOpen Text - CanadaOracle - United StatesPanorama Software Inc. - CanaadaRelated Reports:Car Insurance Aggregator Market: https://www.stellarmr.com/report/car-insurance-aggregator-market/2764 Financial Advisory Services Market: https://www.stellarmr.com/report/financial-advisory-services-market/2762 TuringBots Market: https://www.stellarmr.com/report/turing-bots-market/2756 Value Stream Management Market: https://www.stellarmr.com/report/value-stream-management-market/2752 Webtoons Market: https://www.stellarmr.com/report/webtoons-market/2751 About Stellar Market Research:Stellar Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology and communication, cars and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.Contact Stellar Market Research:S.no.8, h.no. 4-8 Pl.7/4, Kothrud,Pinnac Memories Fl. No. 3, Kothrud, Pune,Pune, Maharashtra, 411029sales@stellarmr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.