WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Geospatial Analytics Market Reach USD 220.2 Billion by 2033 Growing at 9.6% CAGR Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global geospatial analytics market size was valued at USD 85.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 220.2 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2024 to 2033.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 199 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4306 Driving FactorsSurge in demand for AI-based GIS solutions and increase in demand for geospatial analytics in smart cities development and urban planning is driving the growth of the geospatial analytics market. In addition, the integration of GIS with mainstream technologies for business intelligence positively impacts the growth of the market.Market SegmentationThe geospatial analytics market is segmented into deployment model, solution medium, type, technology, industry vertical, and region. In terms of component, the market is fragmented into solution and services. Depending on deployment model, it is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. In terms of enterprise size, the market is fragmented into large enterprises and SMEs. By type, it is segregated into surface & field analytics, network & location analytics, geovisualization, and others. According to industry vertical, it is classified into mining and manufacturing, government, environmental monitoring, defense and security, engineering and construction, energy utility and natural resources, insurance, automotive and others. Region wise, the geospatial analytics market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Key PlayersThe key players profiled in the geospatial analytics industry include Alteryx, Inc., Bentley Systems, Incorporated, ESRI, Furgo NV, General Electric, Hexagon AB, Google, Inc. Other players in geospatial analytics market includes MDA Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Trimble, Inc., and TOMTOM International, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. This study includes geospatial analytics market forecast, geospatial analytics market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/4306 Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2033.By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting for three-fourths of the global geospatial analytics market revenue and is expected to rule the roost in terms of revenue throughout the forecast timeframe. owing to rise in penetration of mobility; transition from 2D to 3D-based mapping; and surge in the adoption of GIS technologies in the U.S. and Canada.The solution segment is expected to witness rapid growth throughout the forecast period.By component, the solution segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than half of the global geospatial Analytics market revenue and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period, owing to rise in the need for geographic imaging among professionals to process massive volume of geospatial data every single day boosts the adoption of geospatial solutions, which are designed for various purposes and add-on applications to solve remote sensing-related issues.The on-premises segment accounted for the largest market share in 2023.By deployment mode, the on-premise segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly one-third of the global geospatial analytics market revenue and is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to increase in data security and privacy concerns.The large enterprises accounted for the largest market share in 2023.By enterprise size, the large enterprise segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly one-third of the global geospatial analytics market revenue and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period, due to their extensive resources, complex needs, and ability to integrate advanced solutions.The network and location analytics accounted for the largest market share in 2023.By type, the network & location analytics segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly one-third of the global geospatial analytics market revenue and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to the proliferation of mobile devices and the growth in use of location-based services for navigation, social networking, and marketing have significantly boosted the demand for network and location analytics.The environmental monitoring segment accounted for the largest market share in 2023.By industry vertical, the environmental monitoring segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly one-third of the global geospatial analytics industry revenue and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to rise in emphasis on combating climate change and promoting sustainability that has driven the demand for geospatial analytics in environmental monitoring.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (199 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/geospatial-analytics-market/purchase-options ● What are the Recent Developments in the Geospatial Analytics IndustryIn May 2023, Google launched Google Geospatial Creator, a powerful tool that allows users to create immersive AR experiences that are both accurate and visually stunning. It is powered by Photorealistic 3D Tiles and ARCore from Google Maps Platform and can be used with Unity or Adobe Aero. Geospatial Creator provides a 3D view of the world, allowing users to place their digital content in the real world, similar to Google Earth and Google Street View.In April 2023, Hexagon AB launched the HxGN AgrOn Control Room. It is a mobile app that allows managers and directors of agricultural companies to monitor all field operations in real time. It helps managers identify and address problems quickly, saving time and money. In addition, the app can help to improve safety by providing managers with a way to monitor the location and status of field workers.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.Other Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.