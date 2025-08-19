White Spirits Market Analysis: Emerging Trends and Strategic Developments

White Spirits Market, by Product Type

Broad industrial usage, strong demand in paints & coatings, and benefits in reducing paint viscosity.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global white spirits market is witnessing significant growth driven by rising demand across adhesives, coatings, inks & dyes, and the painting industry. Their extensive use as aerosol solvents, cleaning agents, and degreasing solutions further fuels market expansion.According to Allied Market Research, the market was valued at $6.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $11.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% (2021–2030).𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2584 Market Dynamics:- Drivers: Broad industrial usage, strong demand in paints & coatings, and benefits in reducing paint viscosity.- Restraints: Health concerns linked to prolonged exposure.- Opportunities: Increasing adoption of white spirits for enhancing paint smoothness and performance.Segment Insights- By Product Type: Type 1 dominated in 2020 with over half of the market share, while Type 3 is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.0%.- By Grade: Low flash point grades led the market in 2020, whereas high flash point grades are forecast to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.1%.- By Region: Europe held the largest share in 2020 (around two-fifths), while Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the strongest growth at a CAGR of 7.0%.Key Market Players:Leading companies include Kuwait International Factory, Kapco Petroleum Industries FZC, Shell plc, ExxonMobil Corporation, TotalEnergies, Alshall International Co., Ahmadullins Sciences & Technologies, DHC Solvent Chemie GmbH, Pacer, and Rahaoil Inc.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/white-spirits-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

