PHILIPPINES, August 19 - Press Release

August 19, 2025 Senator Rodante D. Marcoleta's opening statement

Blue Ribbon Committee Hearing

Motu proprio inquiry in aid of legislation on the "Philippines Under Water"

August 19, 2025 Magandang umaga sa lahat ng naririto ngayon sa pag-uumpisa ng ating pagdinig ng isa sa pinakakontrobersyal na paksa, ang usapin patungkol sa mga flood control projects na pinamagatang, -- the Philippines Under Water. Let me start by saying that the Philippines is an archipelago - kapuluang binubuo ng maraming isla sa silangang bahagi ng Dagat Pasipiko. Waters should be in between these islands, surrounding our lands -- not inside our lands or homes. Pero tila nitong mga nakaraang taon, patuloy ang pagdami ng mga lugar na nalulubog sa baha sa kabila ng bilyon- bilyong piso na ibinubuhos para sa mga proyektong panlaban sa baha. Kaya mapapatanong ka na lamang: Saan ba may pagkukulang? Bakit hindi masolusyunan ang deka-dekadang problema sa pagbaha? Sinu-sino ba ang may kasalanan? The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee convenes today for this motu proprio inquiry into serious allegations of malfeasance, misfeasance, and nonfeasance concerning the award and implementation of flood control projects that have been disproportionately concentrated among a select group of contractors. Napapanahon na para alamin at himayin ang katotohanan sa likod ng mga anomalyang nakapalibot sa mga kontratang inilaan para sa flood control. Tama na ang pagpapaikot at paglihis sa tunay na problema. Tungkulin natin ngayong bigyang linaw at sagot ang mga kababalaghang nangyayari sa mga kontratang pinapasok ng gobyerno at mga private contractors. SCOPE AND GRAVITY OF THE MATTER The root of the issue before us boils down to the rampant corruption entangled within the core of our government - tila sakit na kanser na siyang unti-unting sumisira sa ating bansa. Records will show that billions are spent every year to fund flood control projects that are supposed to control or mitigate flooding in our country. The magnitude of this issue cannot be understated; funds are wasted over questionable projects. Lives and properties are lost due to failures in flood control. Enough is enough! - pagod na ang mamayanang Pilipinong lumikas mula sa kanilang mga tahanan, maghakot ng kagamitan o simpleng paglisan sa kani-kanilang mga bahay upang makaligtas sa panganib na dulot ng rumaragasang tubig. We should not accept these misfortunes simply as effects of climate change. It will never be a valid justification for our failure to provide strong and protective shields against something inevitable but preventable. The Netherlands is 25 to 30% below sea level. Yet, its innovative people gifted the world with engineering solutions to flood problems. We have a choice: either we adopt the best practices of the Netherlands, or we settle as poor copy of Venice in the Orient! CONSTITUTIONAL AND LEGAL MANDATE As members of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, we are duty-bound under the Constitution to conduct inquiries in aid of legislation. Our mandate extends beyond mere investigation; we must examine whether existing laws and regulations governing public procurement, project implementation, and infrastructure development are adequate and properly enforced. The potential violations under scrutiny include: ● Government Procurement laws ● Republic Act 3019 (Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act) ● Republic Act 6713 (Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials) ● Various DPWH and DBM procurement guidelines and circulars OBJECTIVES OF THIS INQUIRY This Committee seeks to: 1. Establish the facts surrounding the concentration of flood control contracts among 15 contractors, and beyond, if warranted; 2. Examine compliance with procurement laws, regulations, and due process requirements; 3. Investigate probable irregularities in bidding processes, technical specifications, and project awards; 4. Assess the quality and effectiveness of completed flood control projects; 5. Identify systemic weaknesses in government procurement and project monitoring; 6. Determine accountability for any malfeasance, misfeasance, or nonfeasance; 7. Recommend legislative measures to prevent similar occurrences and strengthen oversight mechanisms. PRINCIPLES GUIDING THIS INQUIRY This Committee shall conduct these proceedings guided by the following principles: ● Transparency: All proceedings shall be conducted in full view of the public, with complete documentation and live coverage where appropriate. ● Due Process: All resource persons and parties shall be afforded their constitutional rights, including the right to counsel and protection against self-incrimination. ● Impartiality: This Committee approaches this inquiry without predetermined conclusions, committed only to uncovering the truth based on evidence and testimony. ● Public Interest: Our primary consideration is the protection of public funds, the delivery of effective flood control solutions, and an end to this suffering of the Filipino people. EXPECTED RESOURCE PERSONS AND EVIDENCE During the course of this inquiry, we expect to hear from: ● Officials from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) ● Representatives from the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) ● Recommendations from then Commission on Audit (COA) ● Representatives from the 15 contractors identified by President Marcos, Jr. in a press conference dated 11 August 2025 We shall examine: ● Procurement documents and bidding records ● Project implementation reports and certifications ● Financial records ● Comparative analysis of project costs and effectiveness Hindi madali ang usaping ito, hindi ko rin nanaising patagalin ang pagdinig tungkol dito. Hindi ito plataporma para magpasikat o magpalakas tayo sa mga tao. Lalong hindi ito pamumulitika o pagsira sa reputasyon ng kahit sino. Nais ng komiteng ito na gawing makabuluhan at produktibo ang bawat pagdinig na ating gagawin. May I remind our resource persons to cooperate fully and answer truthfully. And please don't be too smart. Confucius said that "if you are thesmartest person in the room, then you are in the wrong room." I request my colleagues to efficiently manage our time as we clarify matters from our resource persons. Let us veer away from repetitive statements and questions that may unnecessarily prolong our inquiry. We owe our people the truth -- tandaan natin na bawat dam o dike na itinatayo ay galing sa pera ng bawat Pilipino. Bilang mga mambabatas, responsibilidad nating magsulong ng mga kaukulang batas na makapag-papabago sa mga nakagawian na kalakaran sa gobyerno para sa ikakabuti ng bansa. Hindi tayo narito bilang hukom na uusig sa mga naglipanang kawatan, ngunit tungkulin nating alamin at usisain ang pinag-gagamitan ng ating pinapasang taunang budget. It is our duty to get to the bottom of this. Kahit sisirin pa natin ito kung kinakailangan! No stone shall be left unturned and no one shall be spared. Pagtulungan po nating hanapin ang katotohanan at tuluyang makapaglatag ng epektibo at pangmatagalang solusyon sa suliranin natin sa pagbaha. Kahit mahirap o tila imposible, sa tulong ng bawat isang Pilipino na may pakialam at pagmamahal sa kanyang bansa, ito ay tiyak nating maipagtatagumpay. Maraming salamat po. I now declare this hearing officially opened.

