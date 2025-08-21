Busan, South Korea, Emerges as a Asia's Night Tourism Hub

Night Fun Run Across Gwangan Bridge – Neon-clad runners take part in a night fun run across the Gwangan Bridge under city lights in Busan, South Korea. (Source: KNN) Lotte Giants Night Game – The home crowd roars Sajik Baseball Stadium, Busan (Source: Busan Tourism Organization) Songdo Marine Cable Car – Colorful cabins of the Cable Car glide above moonlit waters, offering a panoramic night view of Busan's skyline. (Source: Songdo Marine Cable Car)

Busan's night tourism soars with its "Starry Night" initiative, attracting 60% more visitors by blending cultural heritage and modern attractions.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Busan is transforming into a significant destination for night tourism, leveraging its coastal landscape and cultural assets to build a thriving evening economy. The city, once primarily known for its beaches and seafood markets, is now attracting international travelers with a diverse range of nighttime activities.According to the Busan Tourism Organization, the city welcomed 2.93 million international visitors in 2024, a 60 percent increase from the previous year. This growth is partly attributed to the " Starry Night Busan " initiative, a city-led project designed to enhance evening tourism through festivals, immersive tours, and pop-up performances.The city's strategy focuses on blending its traditional identity with modern attractions. While daytime activities often center on iconic sites like Haeundae Beach and traditional markets, the city offers a different experience after sunset, with illuminated bridges and a vibrant urban atmosphere.Nighttime offerings cater to a variety of interests. Sports fans can attend a Lotte Giants evening baseball game at Sajik Stadium, a popular local experience that includes the Giants’ signature cheering and eating "chimaek" (chicken and beer). For recreation, the city hosts an annual Night Fun Run across the illuminated Gwangan Bridge. Other attractions include the Songdo Marine Cable Car, which provides nighttime views of the city, and outdoor seaside libraries that offer a quiet setting for reading.Busan's culinary scene is also a key component of its nightlife. Following the launch of its Michelin Guide, the city has gained recognition for its diverse dining options. Many cafes in coastal areas like Gijang and along the Nakdong River remain open late, serving specialty coffee and traditional Korean desserts such as Bingsu (shaved ice with sweet toppings)Year-round events are central to the "Starry Night Busan" initiative. The program includes evening yoga sessions on beaches under rose-shaped lights, dinner cruises along the coast, and drone shows.The Korea Tourism Organization reports that nighttime activities now account for approximately 30 percent of tourist spending nationwide, up from 22 percent in 2019. Busan aims to capture a larger share of this market as competition intensifies among Asian cities for tourism revenue.To facilitate travel, the city offers the Visit Busan Pass, which provides admission to over 39 attractions and discounts at more than 160 venues. The public transportation system operates efficiently at night to support accessibility. Additionally, citizens of the U.S. and Canada can enter visa-free under the K-ETA program through December 2025.As Busan continues to invest in its night economy, it is solidifying its position as a key destination for night tourism in Asia.

