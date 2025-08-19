Single Superphosphate (SSP) Market to Reach USD 25.0 Billion by 2035, Driven by Soil Health & Sustainable Agriculture

Single Superphosphate (SSP) Market

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Single Superphosphate (SSP) Market is on track for consistent growth, projected to expand from USD 19.5 billion in 2025 to USD 25.0 billion by 2035, at a steady CAGR of 2.5%. Despite increasing competition from high-efficiency fertilizers, SSP continues to prove its resilience by addressing critical agricultural challenges such as phosphorus deficiency, sulfur depletion, and cost-sensitive crop management.

Manufacturers, policymakers, and growers alike recognize SSP as a strategic solution in strengthening crop productivity, improving soil health, and supporting sustainable agriculture across developing and developed regions.

A Market Defined by Stability and Volume Growth

The SSP market demonstrates a resilient, volume-driven growth pattern, with annual additions of USD 0.7–0.8 billion. The first half of the forecast period (2025–2030) records an increase from USD 17.2 billion to USD 20.0 billion, while the second half (2030–2035) accelerates further to USD 25.0 billion, adding USD 5.0 billion in value. This consistent trajectory highlights the compound impact of acreage expansion, government-backed soil nutrient policies, and steady fertilizer use in agriculture-driven economies.

Farmers in South Asia, Africa, and Latin America continue to rely on SSP for its affordability and compatibility with low-pH soils. Its balanced phosphorus and sulfur content ensures consistent yield performance across cereals, oilseeds, pulses, and sugarcane—crops that dominate global cultivation patterns.

Application Trends Reflect Agricultural Priorities

Agriculture remains the backbone of the SSP market, with 60–80% of total demand concentrated in crop production. Cereals, pulses, and oilseeds anchor this segment, where SSP’s cost-effectiveness makes it the first choice for small and large farms alike.

The horticulture sector contributes about 30%, with SSP enabling better fruit, vegetable, and ornamental crop quality. Additional use cases include:

• Pasture & turf management: 5–10% for grasslands, golf courses, and lawns.

• Animal feed additives: 2–5%, enriching livestock diets with phosphorus.

• Forestry nurseries & plantations: 2–3%.

• Industrial applications: 2–5% across ceramics, glass, and phosphatic material processing.

Specialized fortified variants, such as zincated and boronated SSP, account for another 5%, addressing micronutrient-deficient soils.

Segment Insights: Ordinary Grade, Fertilizer Applications, and Granular Form Lead the Way

• Ordinary Grade (46.5% market share in 2025): Farmers prefer this grade for its affordability, predictable nutrient response, and compatibility with local mixing units. Supported by government procurement programs and subsidies, it dominates staple crop applications.

• Fertilizer Applications (59.2% market share): SSP’s role in basal dose fertilization reinforces its value for phosphorus-deficient soils. As balanced fertilization practices grow, SSP’s compatibility with integrated nutrient management ensures steady adoption.

• Granular Form (53.6% market share in 2025): Granular SSP outpaces powdered forms due to ease of handling, uniform spreading, reduced dusting, and mechanization compatibility. Its blendability with other granular fertilizers enhances adoption in precision agriculture systems.

Why SSP Continues to Grow

1. Affordability: SSP provides both phosphorus and sulfur at a lower cost compared to complex fertilizers like DAP, making it indispensable for smallholder and price-sensitive farmers.

2. Soil Compatibility: Particularly effective in acidic and neutral soils, SSP improves phosphorus uptake and supports reclamation in degraded lands.

3. Policy Support: Subsidy structures, government procurement, and farmer education campaigns continue to expand SSP adoption in both developing and developed markets.

Key Regional Insights

• China (CAGR 3.4%): Expansion supported by domestic production incentives, modern granulation technologies, and localized blending.

• India (CAGR 3.1%): SSP demand boosted by government subsidies and promotion of balanced nutrient application for smallholder farmers.

• Germany (CAGR 2.9%): Focused on eco-compliant fertilizers and sustainable farming practices.

• France (CAGR 2.6%): Leveraging SSP in vineyards, cereals, and sunflower cultivation to correct sulfur deficiencies.

• United Kingdom (CAGR 2.4%): Adoption driven by pasture restoration, regenerative agriculture, and precision farming practices.

These top markets reflect SSP’s adaptability—delivering cost efficiency in BRICS economies while supporting sustainability mandates in OECD nations.

Challenges and Opportunities for Manufacturers

• Raw Material Fluctuations: Dependence on phosphate rock supply poses challenges, with variable quality affecting nutrient consistency. Price volatility also strains manufacturers’ ability to maintain long-term pricing stability.

• Opportunities in Customization: Fortified SSP blends enriched with zinc, boron, or region-specific formulations present strong growth avenues. Manufacturers investing in localized blending hubs, precision application technologies, and farmer training programs stand to gain competitive advantage.

• Sustainability Alignment: With increasing demand for environmentally conscious inputs, SSP is positioned as a low-cost, balanced fertilizer that supports integrated nutrient management, soil health restoration, and regenerative farming.

Competitive Landscape

The market remains moderately consolidated, with global Tier 1 leaders such as Coromandel International Limited, The Mosaic Company, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, Madhya Bharat Agro Products Limited, Jubilant Industries Ltd, and PCC Group competing alongside agile Tier 2 regional suppliers.

Tier 1 companies leverage vertically integrated operations, R&D investments, and robust supply chains, while Tier 2 producers serve localized markets through cost-effective, flexible packaging, and customised blends. Together, they form a balanced ecosystem that delivers both scale efficiency and regional adaptability.

Recent Industry Development

On January 9, 2025, Rama Phosphates Limited launched “UROSUPER” (Granular Urea SSP Complex Fertilizer) under the Girnar brand at its Udaipur facility, with an annual capacity of 74,000 MTPA. This move exemplifies manufacturers’ efforts to innovate and expand SSP-based solutions, meeting evolving farmer needs with improved formulations.

Outlook: A Stable Future Anchored in Agriculture

The Single Superphosphate (SSP) market is not defined by flashy surges, but by resilient, steady, and volume-driven growth. With its ability to balance affordability, soil compatibility, and nutrient efficiency, SSP remains central to food security, sustainable agriculture, and crop productivity.

