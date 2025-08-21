Free-Stock-Music.com Celebrates 10 Years with 8 Million Downloads and Global Reach

Platform marks a decade of providing free and affordable royalty-free music for creators, from YouTube videos to international airlines

SOFIA, BULGARIA, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Free-Stock-Music.com , a leading platform for royalty-free music, is celebrating its 10th anniversary with major milestones that underscore its impact on creators worldwide. Since its launch, the site has recorded more than 8 million downloads, sold over 6,000 licenses from its in-house artists, and seen its tracks featured in more than 1 million videos across YouTube and social media.The platform, founded by a small team of producers, has built its reputation on making music accessible to both hobbyists and professionals. Users can download and use tracks for free under Creative Commons licensing or purchase highly affordable licenses for projects requiring unlimited audience reach—including television advertising, streaming, and in-flight entertainment.“When we launched Free-Stock-Music.com ten years ago, our goal was simple: make quality music accessible to everyone,” said Iliya Kinanev , founder and CEO of Free-Stock-Music. “Reaching more than eight million downloads and seeing our tracks featured everywhere from YouTube channels to Ryanair flights shows the power of affordable, royalty-free music to fuel creativity around the world.”Music for Every ProjectFree-Stock-Music.com offers a wide catalog spanning genres such as cinematic, corporate, electronic, and acoustic. The site provides high-quality MP3 and WAV downloads, with clear licensing terms and straightforward attribution requirements. This transparency has made the platform a trusted resource for creators navigating copyright rules across digital platforms.The site’s flexible licensing model has been key to its growth. While Creative Commons licensing allows free use with attribution, users who cannot provide credit or prefer more formal coverage can purchase licenses at low cost. More than 6,000 of these licenses have been sold, enabling artists to sustain their work while keeping prices affordable for small businesses, educators, and independent creators.Global RecognitionAmong the platform’s achievements is the placement of its track “Island Breeze” by Surf House Productions in Ryanair’s in-flight music rotation, introducing Free-Stock-Music.com’s work to millions of travelers. Such placements highlight the platform’s reach beyond digital creators to mainstream brands and audiences.The platform’s more than 1 million confirmed video uses also reflect its influence. From independent YouTubers to professional agencies, creators have turned to Free-Stock-Music.com to enhance storytelling and production value without the high costs traditionally associated with music licensing.Commitment to the FutureAs it enters its second decade, Free-Stock-Music.com plans to continue expanding its catalog and supporting artists with new opportunities. The FSM Team remains focused on keeping licensing simple, prices affordable, and the music itself as diverse as the projects it serves.“Our growth over the past decade shows what’s possible when you combine accessibility with sustainability,” said Kinanev. “We’re proud to support creators at every level, and we look forward to the next 10 years of helping projects sound their best.”Visit free-stock-music.com to learn more and browse the music catalog.

