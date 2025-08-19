PHILIPPINES, August 19 - Press Release

August 19, 2025 PANGILINAN: FARMERS SUFFER WHILE AGRI SMUGGLERS WALK FREE Almost ten years after agricultural smuggling was declared a non-bailable crime, not a single big-time smuggler has been sent to jail. This was the hard truth raised by Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan in a privilege speech at the Senate on Monday, August 18, as he sounded the alarm over the deepening crisis facing Filipino farmers and fisherfolk. Farmers Bleeding, Smugglers Free Pangilinan lamented how the country's food producers continue to suffer from rising costs and unfair competition brought by smuggled products, while smugglers remain untouched. "Sa usapin ng smuggling ng produktong agrikultura--ito ang pumapatay sa ating mga lokal na producers ng bigas, baboy, manok, gulay at iba pa," Pangilinan said. He pointed out that since the 2016 passage of the Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act, which made smuggling worth ₱1 million in vegetables and fish and ₱10 million in rice a non-bailable offense, no one has been jailed. "Sa awa ng Diyos, hanggang ngayon, wala pa ring nakukulong na smuggler o importer," he stressed. Billions Lost, Solutions Delayed Despite the filing of three cases under the law in 2024, no arrest warrants have been issued, allowing suspected smugglers and importers to remain at large. The senator cited DA reports of massive seizures: workers ₱100 million worth of frozen meat in Cavite, workers ₱100 million worth of onions and garlic in Bulacan, ₱115 million worth of onions in Subic, and ₱1.9 billion worth of imported rice. "Sa halip na bumabaha ng korapsyon, dapat bumabaha ng solusyon," Pangilinan emphasized. Hope Amid Corruption While critical of government inaction, Pangilinan expressed hope in the new leadership of DA Secretary Francisco Tiu-Laurel Jr. and Customs Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno, who both pledged to go after smugglers and abusive importers. The senator drew from experience, recalling his stint as Presidential Assistant for Food Security during the Aquino administration, where he led operations that confiscated thousands of tons of hoarded rice and prevented billions of pesos in overpriced imports. Natural Disasters, Man-Made Disasters Pangilinan warned that corruption inside agencies tasked to protect agriculture remains rampant--compounding the blows of natural calamities. "Habang tadtad tayo ng natural disasters sa hanay ng agrikultura, tadtad din tayo ng man-made disasters," he said. From rigged fertilizer bids to ghost deliveries, fake farmer-beneficiaries, and collusion with traders and smugglers, Pangilinan underscored that the rot involves not only DA and Customs, but also the BIR, NFA, NBI, PNP, and even private banks. "Kung hindi sa usapin ng makupad na kilos ng gobyerno o kakulangan ng tauhan at pondo, man-made disaster din ang pangungurakot sa gobyerno at sa lantarang smuggling ng produktong agrikultura," he declared. #### Photo courtesy: Office of Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan Link to Privilege Speech: https://www.facebook.com/senateph/videos/1154160713222170 Timestamp between 2:00:00-4:00:00

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.