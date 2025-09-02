Lineups Announced: 2026 Lone Star Cowboy Poetry Gatherings in Alpine and Bastrop

We’ve got an incredible lineup of authentic cowboy talent, who will help ensure everyone has a good time this year at the Gatherings.” — Gathering Producer Bob Saul

ALPINE, TX, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lone Star Cowboy Poetry Gathering (Gathering) is set to expand in 2026 with events taking place simultaneously in Alpine and Bastrop, Texas, February 19–21, 2026. The highly anticipated annual event will showcase the best in cowboy poetry, storytelling, and western music, bringing together an outstanding lineup of talent in both locations.

Gathering Producer Bob Saul shared his excitement: “We’ve got an incredible lineup of authentic cowboy talent, who will help ensure everyone has a good time this year at the Gatherings.”

The expansion kicks off in Bastrop on Wednesday evening, February 18, with a special event, “An Evening with Barry Corbin,” featuring the beloved actor and storyteller. Corbin will also join the Gathering team for a press conference the next morning, followed by three full days of special shows with a big list of talented performers. Bastrop events will primarily take place at the Bastrop Convention Center, with additional performances scheduled at the Bastrop Public Library, Bastrop Museum and Visitors Center, and dinner and supper shows at Film Alley.

In Alpine, ticketed performances begin on Thursday evening, February 19, offering audiences three days of cowboy poetry, music, and western culture. All shows will take place on Sul Ross State University campus.

Gathering Co-Chair Kay Nowell explains: “A great deal of consideration goes into compiling our schedule and ‘Branding Crews’.” We’re excited to finally be able to share our lineup of performers for both cities.”

2026 Alpine Lineup

Craig Carter with Zack Casey and Mike Nelson (music) • Andy Hedges & Maggie Rose Hedges (music and poetry) • Brenn Hill (music) • Darrell Holden (poetry) • Ross Knox (poetry) • Daron Little (music) • Andy Nelson (poetry) • Joel Nelson (poetry) • Jenna Paulette (music) • Randy Rieman (poetry) • Matt Robertson (music) • Chris Ryden (music) • Sandy Seaton Sallee (poetry) • Trinity Seely (music) • Andy Wilkinson & Emily Wilkinson (music and poetry)

2026 Bastrop Lineup

Barry Corbin (poetry and stories) • Mike Blakely (music) • Dale Burson (music) • Doug Figgs (music) • Juni Fisher (music) • Pipp Gillette & Lloyd Wright (music) • Jeff Gore (music) • Amy Hale (poetry) • The Kristyn Harris Trio (music) • Carson Houser (poetry) • Randy Huston (music) • Jim Jones (music) • John & Joanne Gardner Lowell (music) • Annie Mackenzie (poetry) • Deanna Dickinson McCall (poetry) • Chuck Milner (music) • John Moore (music) • Terry Nash (poetry) • Sarah Pierce (music) • Kye Rieff (poetry) • Jake Riley (poetry) • Dakota Robinson (poetry) • R.P. Smith (poetry) • Jay Snider (poetry) • Dave Stamey (music) • Gail Steiger (poetry and music) • The Rifters (Rod Taylor, Don Richmond & Jim Bradley) (music) • Dick Warwick (poetry)

Membership & Ticket Sales

Early access ticket sales for Gathering members begin August 22, 2026. Membership offers exclusive benefits, including:

• Early access to reserved seating

• Credit toward tickets, films, and Gathering merchandise

• A 5% discount on purchases at each Gathering Mercantile

• A complimentary event pin

Memberships start at just $6 per month, giving supporters the satisfaction of helping the Gathering grow and thrive.

For more information on schedules, tickets, and memberships, please visit: lonestarcowboypoetry.com.

