Governor Abbott Signs Laws To Combat Statewide Housing Crisis In Austin

TEXAS, August 18 - August 18, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today ceremonially signed Senate Bill 15, Senate Bill 840, and House Bill 24 into law to tackle the housing shortage and improve housing affordability across the state during a bill signing ceremony at the Texas Capitol.

"Housing affordability is one of the key issues on the minds of Texans today," said Governor Abbott. "Thankfully, we have taken large steps to make the American dream of affording a home a reality. Thank you to all the lawmakers and housing advocates who continue working to make Texas the best place to live, work, and raise a family."

The Governor was joined by Senator Paul Bettencourt, Senator Bryan Hughes, Representative Gary Gates, Representative Cole Hefner, Representative Angelina Orr, and other housing policy advocates.

Watch the Governor's full bill signing ceremony here.

Senate Bill 15 (Bettencourt/Gates) prohibits cities from requiring unreasonably large lot sizes to build homes on 5-acre+ unplatted tracts of land, allowing for smaller and denser development. Additionally, for small lots, it states that a municipality may not require certain setback requirements, covered parking, more than one parking space, off-site parking, more than 30% permeable surface, certain ceiling height requirements, maximum building bulk, or wall articulation.

Senate Bill 840 (Hughes/Hefner) allows for mixed-use and multifamily development in areas currently zoned for office, retail, or warehouse, unlocking new pockets for the immediate development of more housing in large cities. The bill also prohibits cities from adopting certain fees and requirements, removing bureaucratic or costly barriers for development in these areas.

House Bill 24 (Orr/Hughes) reforms the outdated valid petition process—the “tyrant’s veto”—making it easier for zoning changes that allow for more residential development which will increase supply, density, and affordability.