Black Elegance Ball Draws Hundreds, Raises Thousands for Scholarships and Community Programs

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® Delta Epsilon Omega Chapter and the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated® Beta Xi Lambda Chapter, celebrated the success of their joint “Black Elegance: A Formal Affair” fundraiser, held during Native Omaha Days, with an evening of unity, elegance and purpose.

The Pink Ice & Black and Gold Ball welcomed approximately 300 guests to the DC Centre for a night of music, fine dining, and mission-focused giving. Together, attendees helped raise tens of thousands in funding to support scholarships for local students and community-based programs.

The ballroom also showcased eight Black-owned vendors and entrepreneurs: Ink Images, Valencia's Daughter, Big Momma's Kitchen, Cre8tiveWayz, LLC, M.I.A. Bling, Audra's Crafts and Gift Shop, C4 Photography, and Adorned Décor, LLC. Guests enjoyed exploring and supporting these businesses as part of the evening’s celebration of Black excellence and entrepreneurship.

Software Engineering Services (SES) proudly sponsored the event, underscoring the vital role of community partnerships in advancing educational and economic opportunities.

Adding to the evening’s significance, Omaha Mayor John W. Ewing, Jr. attended the ball and presented a proclamation pledging collaboration between the City of Omaha and both organizations. The proclamation recognized the chapters’ decades-long commitment to uplifting the Omaha metropolitan community and outlined plans to partner on initiatives such as advancing intentional economic development, improving student achievement, promoting affordable housing, enhancing minority health outcomes, and fostering civic engagement.

“This proclamation is more than a ceremonial gesture — it’s a call to action,” said Anita Johnson, president, Delta Epsilon Omega Chapter. “It formalizes a shared vision between our organizations and the city to create meaningful, lasting change in North Omaha.”

Beta Xi Lambda Chapter President David Washington added, “We are deeply honored to be recognized by the Mayor and look forward to working together to address critical needs in our community.”

About Delta Epsilon Omega Chapter, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®

Established in 1908 at Howard University, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® is the first Greek-letter organization founded by African American college-educated women. Chartered in Omaha in 1946, the Delta Epsilon Omega Chapter has upheld a legacy of service, providing scholarships, mentoring youth, and advocating for social justice for more than 75 years. Learn more at www.deoakaomaha.org.

About Beta Xi Lambda Chapter, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated®

The Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Beta Xi Lambda Chapter is the 157th seat of the Fraternity and was founded in Omaha Nebraska in 1939. The chapter has been in constant services of Omaha, Nebraska for 86 years, representing manly deeds, scholarship and love for all in the community. The chapter leads community outreach—from seasonal giving to educational forums— academic recognition and scholarships for graduating senior students. The chapter also supports Alpha Phi Alpha national initiatives including Go‑to‑High‑School, Go‑to‑College® and A Voteless People Is a Hopeless People®. You can follow Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. Beta Xi Lambda Chapter on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/BXL1906/.

