Gov. Meyer Lifts Delaware Drought Watch After 10 Months

Acting on guidance from the State’s Water Supply Coordinating Council (WSCC) and the Governor’s Drought Response Committee, Governor Matt Meyer today lifted Delaware’s drought watch almost 10 months after it went into effect due to prolonged drought conditions brought on by low precipitation levels throughout the state in 2024.

The WSCC, chaired by Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Secretary Greg Patterson, recommended that the drought watch be lifted after confirming that precipitation, soil moisture, streamflow and groundwater levels have returned to normal seasonal conditions, particularly in New Castle County.

“Lifting the drought watch is welcome news after nearly a year of dry conditions, and I want to thank every Delawarean who did their part to conserve water,” said Governor Matt Meyer. “With rainfall returning to normal, our state is in a much stronger position heading into the fall. While water conditions have improved, we should carry forward the lesson that water is one of our most precious natural resources, and it’s up to all of us to use it wisely.”

The drought watch was declared by then-Gov. John Carney in late October 2024, at a time when the state’s reservoirs and water supplies typically get a recharge after heavy spring and summer use. Instead, six straight months of below-normal precipitation led to the drought watch which continued well into 2025 as rainfall for Delaware was below average for much of the state during the first half of the year. Only after several months of above-average rainfall – which continued into June and was topped by frequent thunderstorms and weeks of almost nightly rainfall in July – did the WSCC convene and vote to recommend that Gov. Meyer lift the drought watch.

In making the recommendation, the council – whose membership comprises the State Climatologist’s Office, DNREC, the Delaware Department of Agriculture, the Delaware Division of Public Health, the Delaware Geological Survey, the Delaware River Basin Commission and others, noted that rainfall for July was almost 5.2 inches, or an inch above normal for the state at this time of year.

“The continuous monitoring that has gone on since last fall has shown conditions gradually improve as a result of constant rainfall this year, which finally made up for the very long dry spell people may remember from last summer,” said Secretary Patterson. “While water conservation is always a good practice, we are finally out of the indicators of a possible drought.”

Department of Agriculture Secretary Don Clifton expressed how the recent spike in rainfall came at an ideal time for getting Delaware agribusiness beyond what was a worrisome drought watch for farmers across the state: “Recent rainfall events have helped recharge the soil and groundwater reserves we rely on for agriculture,” he said. “That has put our farmers in a much better position as we head into the height of the growing season.”

While the drought watch was in effect, WSCC membership, particularly from the University of Delaware Center for Environmental Monitoring & Analysis, Delaware Geological Survey and DNREC, collaborated on a new website for monitoring drought conditions in the state in almost real time. Delaware’s Drought Resources and Awareness website provides updates on a regular basis as drought conditions persist, with reporting that includes precipitation measurements by county and municipality, and what those levels represent for Delaware as drought conditions persist.

The site also includes links to DGS Water Conditions Report, the US Drought Monitor, and Delaware’s Water Supply Coordinating Council, which is charged with planning and managing Delaware water supplies to ensure they can meet peak demand during times of water shortage. For more information about water conservation and drought preparedness, visit de.gov/drought or explore the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s WaterSense program.

