Maven Collective Marketing Wins 2025 IAMCP Global and Americas Partnering Award for Advisor Excellence

Maven Collective Marketing Wins IAMCP Global and Americas Partnering Award for Advisor Excellence

This award is a reflection of Maven Collective's expertise in the Microsoft ecosystem, commitment to meaningful partnerships, and devotion to clients' success.” — Eddie Bader, IAMCP International President

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maven Collective Marketing, a top-tier B2B digital marketing agency for Microsoft Partners, has been awarded the prestigious 2025 IAMCP Global and Americas Partnering Award in the Advisor category, recognizing its outstanding contributions to Microsoft Partner collaboration and transformative marketing within the Microsoft ecosystem.

Presented by the International Association of Microsoft Channel Partners (IAMCP), the acclaimed P2P Awards celebrate member organizations that deliver exceptional value through impactful joint solutions and exemplary partnerships.

“The IAMCP P2P Awards recognize member companies that exemplify excellence in partnering and the delivery of impactful joint solutions, creating significant value for both members and customers. In our global community, where collaboration is key, receiving this award is an exceptional achievement,” said Paul Solski, International Partnering Chair at IAMCP.

Maven Collective was honored for its strategic advisory and execution of a high-impact digital transformation initiative with Klarinet Solutions, a Microsoft Partner specializing in digital workplace solutions.

Maven Collective redefined Klarinet’s brand identity and implemented a data-driven marketing strategy that resulted in:

—191% increase in qualified leads

—519% surge in form submissions

—2x revenue growth

These results significantly expanded Klarinet’s visibility and opened doors to new market opportunities.

"The IAMCP takes great pride in providing the education and platforms its members require to execute partnering and partnerships at a high level. This award is a reflection of Maven Collective's expertise in the Microsoft ecosystem, commitment to meaningful partnerships, and devotion to clients' success,” said Eddie Bader, IAMCP International President.

Beyond Klarinet, Maven Collective’s proven expertise continues to elevate Microsoft Partners across the globe, offering strategic guidance and measurable outcomes through tailored marketing solutions rooted in deep B2B tech knowledge.

About Maven Collective Marketing

Founded in 2012, Maven Collective Marketing is an award-winning B2B digital marketing agency dedicated to Microsoft Partners and the Microsoft ecosystem. With expertise in brand messaging development, marketplace listing optimization, cosell package support, virtual event promotion, and brand value promotion, we’ve helped 500+ Microsoft Partners drive measurable results. Maven Collective’s work has earned 200+ global awards and recognitions, including the Microsoft Advertising Growth Partner Award, TITAN Gold Business Website Award, Best SEO & Digital Strategy Firm, and PR Daily’s B2B Agency of the Year. Maven Collective is also the exclusive content partner for MSDynamics World and is consistently recognized by AVA Digital, MarCom, Clutch, Davey, and other industry leaders.



Learn more at mavencollectivemarketing.com



About IAMCP

The International Association of Microsoft Channel Partners (IAMCP) is the world’s largest independent community of Microsoft partners. IAMCP connects partners to foster meaningful business collaborations and advance joint success through education, networking, and advocacy.

