Coming Soon – SPEDFRS 2024-25 Data Collection in Legacy Portal

Public Districts

NDE is happy to announce that it has made some improvements to the data collection process and verifications within the Special Education Financial Reporting System (SPEDFRS) collection in legacy portal. A new User Manual will be available very soon with significant changes to contracted service provider data collection and supplementary staff. The data collection window will open September 1, 2025 and close October 31, 2025.

NDE staff will be available via zoom weekly beginning September 9th from 10:00 to 11:00 Central to answer any questions or resolve technical issues. You can add to your calendar via this link. The zoom meeting link is: https://educationne.zoom.us/j/97616055753

Questions? Contact the NDE team at nde.bgmhelp@nebraska.gov