THIQUE Expands Original Music Catalog for Sync, Highlights Recent Release 'On My Own (O•M•O)'

Every track in my catalog is written and owned outright. That makes collaboration and sync placement straightforward for professionals.” — THIQUE

CA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent artist THIQUE has expanded a catalog of original, sample-free music designed for sync and licensing, while releasing the latest album “On My Own (O•M•O)“, available now on all major streaming platforms.

The development underscores THIQUE’s strategy of producing music that is both accessible to listeners and practical for industry professionals, including film, television, and advertising supervisors who require cleared material for projects.

Catalog Growth and Consistency

THIQUE’s body of work now spans three albums, Meta-Verse, Meta-Verse 2.0 Reloaded, and O•M•O, in addition to more than 20 singles. The catalog is continually expanding with new weekly releases. Each track is original and fully owned outright, enabling fast turnaround for sync placements.

By maintaining ownership and avoiding reliance on samples, THIQUE provides supervisors and agencies with reliable material that can be cleared quickly, an increasingly important factor in competitive media production timelines.

The Role of On My Own (O•M•O)”

Released on July 7, 2025, On My Own (O•M•O)” reflects the artist’s cross-genre approach, combining Afrobeat and R&B with modern pop influences. Its layered production and vocal elements are adaptable across formats, from streaming playlists to potential advertising and cinematic placements.

“My goal is to make music that stands on its own but also works in different environments,” said THIQUE. “Every track I release is cleared and ready, whether for listening or for sync.”

Industry Relevance

Sync licensing has become a vital avenue for independent artists to reach new audiences. For music professionals, catalogs that are both adaptable and cleared are increasingly valuable. THIQUE’s portfolio responds directly to this demand:

-All tracks are cleared for use without legal complications.

-Stems and instrumentals are provided upon request.

-Weekly releases ensure a steady stream of fresh, current content.

These features make the catalog suitable for supervisors balancing tight production schedules.

Market Positioning

While rooted in Southern California, THIQUE is pursuing growth across London, the UK, and European festival markets. These regions serve as hubs for Afrobeat and R&B, offering audiences receptive to genre-blending and cross-cultural sound.

This strategy reflects broader global music trends: genres once considered niche are now central to international playlists, advertising soundtracks, and festival lineups.

Selected Tracks

Several recent works highlight the catalog’s versatility:

-“STAY TONIGHT”: atmospheric, aligned with romance-driven media.

-“BREEZE”: a light production suited for summer campaigns and lifestyle branding.

-“ROLL WIT IT”: French R&B crossover track, multilingual in scope.

-“REBUILD ROME”: energetic, with motivational and sports potential.

-“SANTA BARBARA”: coastal-themed, aligning with travel and leisure.

These works illustrate how the catalog spans moods, languages, and formats, expanding the potential for sync applications.

Production Approach

THIQUE incorporates AI-assisted tools in the creative process, primarily to refine instrumentation and explore arrangements. This approach supports the artist’s commitment to weekly releases while ensuring originality and ownership remain central.

By balancing technology with traditional songwriting, the catalog maintains both efficiency and authenticity, qualities valued by professionals seeking adaptable material.

Looking Forward

Following, On My Own (O•M•O)”, THIQUE is preparing the year-end release of I Can’t Stop, a project designed to continue the emphasis on Afrobeat and R&B while supporting sync use across media. Additional singles are also scheduled to maintain the weekly release cadence.

This steady growth reflects a broader aim: to provide music that is both artistically driven and practically useful for the industries that rely on fast, reliable licensing.

About THIQUE

THIQUE is an independent recording artist producing Afrobeat, R&B, pop, and hip-hop music. With three albums and more than 22 singles, the artist maintains a catalog of fully original, sample-free tracks cleared for sync. New releases are added weekly, with stems and instrumentals available to industry partners. THIQUE’s market presence spans Southern California, London, and European festival circuits. Distribution is managed through UnitedMasters, with music available on Spotify, Apple Music, and other streaming services.

