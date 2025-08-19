Claudio Bono Submits Homelessness Reform Plan to Governor Newsom in Open Letter

GiveaRoof.org CEO urges response after two years of outreach to state officials go unanswered, calling it a political failure with real human cost.

LA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Claudio Bono, founder of the nonprofit GiveaRoof.org and a Silicon Valley executive, has formally submitted an open letter to Governor Gavin Newsom, urging state leadership to review and respond to a strategic plan aimed at addressing homelessness in California. The letter outlines concerns about the lack of engagement from state offices regarding proposals submitted through various official communication channels.

In his recently published book, The Homelessness Fix: How to Save the World While Everyone Else Argues About It, Bono introduces a framework designed to unify homelessness programs, eliminate redundancies, and implement measurable accountability. The proposal suggests homelessness in California can be significantly reduced within three years through coordinated efforts across public and private sectors.

Despite repeated attempts to initiate dialogue via email, fax, postal mail, and social media, Bono reports that no formal acknowledgment or response has been received from the Governor’s office or key members of the state assembly.

“This isn’t a political message, it’s a request for accountability and collaboration,” said Bono. “The public deserves transparency and a response to well-documented proposals.”

Experience and Background

Bono, who serves as Vice President of the Cupertino Chamber of Commerce and Managing Director of two Silicon Valley hotels, has been actively involved in community service and nonprofit outreach for over a decade. His work in both private enterprise and public service provides a broad lens on the homelessness issue and the impact of policy decisions on vulnerable populations.

Systemic Challenges

California continues to lead the nation in homelessness despite extensive funding allocations at the state and federal levels. Bono references U.S. government data suggesting over $500 billion is distributed annually across programs targeting poverty and homelessness, with California accounting for $37.8 billion in related spending.

His letter raises concerns about the absence of centralized data systems and standardized performance metrics, which he believes limit the effectiveness of current efforts.

“The issue isn’t a lack of funding, it’s a lack of structure and measurable accountability,” Bono said.

Proposed Solutions

The plan outlined in The Homelessness Fix includes:

-Triage-Based Welcome Centers to assess and prioritize housing and service needs

-A Unified National Database to reduce duplication and enhance data-informed decisions

-Expiration Dates for Ineffective Programs, tied to outcome-based evaluations

-Redirection of Untapped Private Assets, including an estimated $25 billion annually in unused airline miles and hotel points, which could be used to fund transitional housing, travel logistics, and emergency shelter options for individuals experiencing homelessness

This model is designed to offer a scalable, transparent, and outcome-driven approach that operates across municipal and state lines.

Engagement With Public Officials and Media

Bono’s outreach to the Governor’s office includes an invitation to review the plan and engage in discussions with GiveaRoof.org. He also encourages other public officials, agencies, and nonprofit stakeholders to consider participation.

The letter also highlights a perceived gap in media coverage. While public awareness of homelessness is widespread, Bono notes that practical, citizen-led solutions often receive less attention.

“The focus tends to remain on the problem rather than potential frameworks for resolution,” he said.

Public Awareness and Call to Action

In closing, Bono encourages both the public and elected officials to visit www.GiveaRoof.org and review the full proposal. The organization continues to advocate for evidence-based programs and bipartisan support for structural reform.

About GiveaRoof.org

GiveaRoof.org is a nonprofit organization focused on ending homelessness through scalable, innovative solutions. It partners with public and private entities to implement measurable, collaborative infrastructure that promotes long-term housing stability and economic opportunity for unhoused individuals.

