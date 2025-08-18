Minnesota communities to benefit from historic $12 million in grants to strengthen urban, community forests (published August 18, 2025)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is accepting applications for $12 million in grants to help communities plant, maintain and protect trees across the state.

The grant offerings are the largest available since the DNR’s urban and community forest grant programs began, thanks to funding from the Minnesota Legislature to support and expand healthy community tree canopy throughout Minnesota. Grants are available through two programs: Community Tree Planting Grants and ReLeaf Grants. Both support local efforts to address the impacts of emerald ash borer and grow healthier, more diverse community forests.

The Community Tree Planting Grants focus on removing and replacing trees lost to pests, disease or storms; planting shade trees on public and Tribal lands; and increasing species diversity for greater resilience. The ReLeaf Grants build long-term urban and community forestry capacity through projects such as tree inventories, planting, maintenance, protection, restoration, education, wood utilization, and other efforts to improve forest health, reduce carbon emissions and promote energy conservation.

Consistent with legislative direction, priority for grant awards will be given to projects with a supplemental demographic index score of 70% or higher based on five socioeconomic factors: percent low-income, percent persons with disabilities, percent less than high school education, percent limited English speaking, and low life expectancy. Community Tree Planting Grant awards will also prioritize removing and replacing ash trees that pose significant public safety concerns.

“We’re thrilled these grants will give communities an opportunity to strengthen their urban and community forests and ensure all Minnesotans can enjoy the shade, beauty and benefits of healthy trees, and we greatly appreciate the legislative support that enabled this unprecedented grant offering,” said Patty Thielen, director of the DNR’s Forestry Division. “By investing in community forests, we’re improving public health, cooling neighborhoods, enhancing water quality and building resilience to climate change.”

Community Tree Planting Grant applications are due Oct. 13. Tribal governments and local units of government are eligible to apply. The maximum grant award is $500,000.

ReLeaf Grant applications close Oct. 28. Tribal governments, nonprofit organizations with 501(c) status, education institutions and local units of government are eligible to apply. The maximum grant award is $500,000.

Visit the DNR website to learn more about both grants, including virtual and in-personal opportunities to learn more about the application process.