Migration to Community: Latinos/as in Hanford

In this edition of Let's Talk About Hanford, we'll be exploring the history of Latinos/as at the Hanford Site.

For this conversation, we’re welcoming Drew Gamboa, a history PHD student at Washington State University (WSU). Drew is involved with heritage and public history projects that have pertained to Mexican American and rural communities of the Pacific Northwest. Drew helped curate a small gallery exhibit for the Manhattan Project Historical National Park that relayed the under-told history of Latinos/as who worked at the Manhattan Project and Hanford.

We’ll open the evening with a presentation followed by a live Q&A session to answer your questions.

You can submit your questions to us in advance of the live event. We'll make every effort to answer all your questions during the live Q&A session.

What it's all about

We began Let's Talk About Hanford in March 2021, aiming to help you better understand all things related to the complex nuclear cleanup at Hanford.

Beginning in World War II, Hanford produced plutonium for decades, before shifting to a new mission in 1989, cleaning up the massive amounts of waste and contamination that production left behind.

These conversations entail high-level and easy-to-understand presentations and conversations about Hanford topics, ranging from specific cleanup projects and the history of the site, to Hanford Reach habitat and the wildlife that calls it home.

We're gearing these virtual discussions toward those unfamiliar with Hanford, those who want a refresher, or to expand existing knowledge about Hanford. We'll start each event with a short presentation on that day's topic, followed by a live Q&A.

Have any questions or ideas for future conversations? Drop us a line! We hope to see you virtually during our next livestream!

