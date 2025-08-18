Octagon Nation’s Kage Kombat Media Package and Legacy Recognized with Upcoming White House Feature

Historic MMA broadcasts from Palos Verdes and Cox Cable resurface as Greg “Kazja” Patschull’s octagon design gains national spotlight.

LA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Octagon Nation, founded by martial artist and promoter Greg “Kazja” Patschull, has announced the public release of its Kage Kombat media package, a collection of early mixed martial arts broadcasts that Patschull says helped shape the sport’s legal standing in the United States. The release coincides with news that his original octagon design will be featured at the White House later this year.

The Kage Kombat series aired on Cox Cable in the early 1990s and showcased sanctioned MMA events from venues in Palos Verdes, California. According to Patschull, this exposure provided a positive public image for the sport at a time when MMA faced legal and cultural resistance. The televised events, coupled with coverage in the Los Angeles Times by reporter Tracy Johnson, brought mainstream visibility that, he says, “played a role in the sport’s eventual legalization.”

Patschull recalls that the program’s influence extended beyond the broadcast audience. “It wasn’t just about showing fights, it was about showing MMA as an organized, professional sport,” he explained. “The media package we produced demonstrated to communities and lawmakers that MMA had rules, structure, and value.”

UFC’s Adoption of the Octagon

Patschull also points to events in early 1993 as evidence of his influence on MMA’s most iconic symbol. He says that promoters from WOW Promotions, the founders of the original UFC, attended his Cage of Rage event on February 21, 1993. At the time, their show was planned under the name World’s Best Fighter and was expected to feature a wooden pit arena designed by film director John Milius.

“After they saw my event, they changed the name to the Ultimate Fighting Championship and scrapped the wooden pit for my octagon cage,” Patschull said. “They also moved their event date up from October to November 1993, which I believe was to implement the octagon idea.”

Archival materials and accounts of that period are highlighted at https://octagonnation.com/kazja-kumite/.

From Local Cable to Major League Attention

Following the media package’s initial run, Patschull met with Sean Perry of entertainment giant Endeavor. He says that this meeting sparked Endeavor’s interest in the potential of MMA, a path that ultimately led to the company’s acquisition of the UFC and a later deal with Paramount, reportedly valued at $7 billion. While Patschull does not claim direct involvement in those corporate agreements, he maintains that his early efforts “helped open the door for the sport’s acceptance at the highest levels.”

MMA Approvals in California and Nevada

In 2000, Patschull says he played a role in helping MMA gain formal approval in California, obtaining one of the first licenses for the sport. Shortly afterward, he turned his attention to Nevada, where athletic commissioners initially restricted MMA to boxing rings.

According to Patschull, this presented a major obstacle that could have undermined Zuffa’s $2 million purchase of the UFC from SEG. “I immediately got a call from the Nevada Commission asking me to help get my octagon approved,” he said. “I wrote every politician and commissioner explaining why the octagon was designed the way it was, for fighter safety, fan safety, and to create an environment that made the sport unique.”

He emphasized that the eight-sided design prevented fighters from being trapped in corners, stopped competitors from falling out into the crowd, and created a distinctive atmosphere. “Imagine announcers saying ‘enter the square’ or ‘enter the triangle’ instead of ‘enter the octagon,’” Patschull added. “I always knew the octagon would make MMA a global presence.”

White House Recognition

The recognition of Patschull’s octagon design at the White House marks what he describes as a symbolic milestone in a decades-long effort to elevate MMA. “To see the octagon represented at such a historic venue means the work we did from day one has lasting significance,” he said.

Archival Footage for the Public

The newly released Kage Kombat media package includes original fight footage, interviews, and promotional segments that highlight the early Southern California MMA scene. Visitors can explore the collection online at https://octagonnation.com/kage-kombat-media/.

In addition to the fight content, the package offers a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes organization that, according to Patschull, was instrumental in presenting MMA as a regulated sport to municipal authorities and the public.

Historical Context

In the early 1990s, MMA was largely misunderstood and often labeled as “no-holds-barred” fighting, drawing criticism from politicians and sports organizations. California was among the states where legal sanctioning faced considerable opposition. Palos Verdes, through its cooperation with promoters like Patschull, became one of the first municipalities to allow organized MMA competitions.

The broadcasts on Cox Cable gave the sport a platform that reached beyond live event attendees. Archival TV guides and local press clippings show listings for Kage Kombat, which introduced MMA to viewers who might never have attended a live event.

From Cable Airwaves to Cultural Milestone

Over the years, the octagon has become an iconic symbol of MMA worldwide. Patschull asserts that the version he introduced in his events predated its widespread use in the UFC. “The octagon was designed for safety and visibility,” he noted. “Its structure allowed fighters to compete at a high level while fans and officials could see the action.”

Public Invitation

Octagon Nation invites fans, historians, and journalists to review the Kage Kombat media archives and assess the sport’s journey from contested legality to global recognition. Patschull says the upcoming White House display of his octagon design is “proof that the narrative of MMA includes more than just one league or organization.”

Octagon Nation is an organization dedicated to preserving and sharing the history of mixed martial arts, with a focus on the Southern California scene of the late 20th century. Founded by Greg “Kazja” Patschull, the group curates archival footage, memorabilia, and oral histories documenting the sport’s evolution.



