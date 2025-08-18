Modernizing Pole Data Collection for Next-Gen Network Expansion

How Telecom Providers Can Accelerate Aerial Fiber and 5G Rollouts by Streamlining Make-Ready Processes

Our permitting bottlenecks virtually disappeared,” said the project manager. “Having accurate data the same day we collect it changes everything.” — Mid-sized Fiber Provider Project Manager

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The race to expand broadband and 5G networks is on, and delays in pole surveys are one of the biggest bottlenecks holding back deployment. Outdated, manual methods are slowing projects, driving up costs, and creating permitting headaches that can push timelines back by weeks or even months.In the high-pressure environment of today’s telecom industry, speed is everything. Every day lost to slow surveys means competitors gain ground, while communities wait longer for the high-speed connectivity they need.THE PROBLEM: WEEKS-LONG SURVEYS IN A REAL-TIME WORLDTraditional pole data collection often involves height sticks, tape measures, bulky gear, and two-person crews. These methods are time-consuming and prone to errors that lead to rework, failed permit applications, and extra truck rolls.The bigger issue is the disconnect between the field and the office. Without real-time syncing, engineers and permitting teams are left waiting for survey data to be manually uploaded and processed. This delay ripples through the entire make-ready process, slowing design, permitting, and construction.THE SOLUTION: MOBILE-FIRST, HARDWARE-FREE POLE DATA CAPTURE D8Acapture replaces outdated workflows with a simple mobile-first approach. Using just an iPhone or iPad, a single technician can capture, verify, and sync pole data in minutes, without specialized equipment or IT setup.Key benefits include:- 3x faster surveys: Up to 180 poles per day per technician- Instant availability: Engineers can begin make-ready designs the same day surveys are completed- Photo-verified accuracy: Reduces permit delays and design changes- Minimal training: Crews can be productive within 20 minutes of onboardingThe result is a significant reduction in survey-to-permit timelines, helping teams keep fiber and 5G builds on track.CASE STUDY: CUTTING SURVEY TIMELINES IN HALFA mid-sized fiber provider recently used D8Acapture to replace its traditional survey process, which required two-person crews and specialized gear. By switching to single-technician, iOS-based surveys, the company:- Reduced a 500-pole survey from 14 days to 5 days- Cut labor costs by 50%- Reduced permit approval times by 30% through complete, verified dataHOW TO GET STARTED IN THREE STEPS1. Download the app on any iOS device.2. Scan poles with guided measurements and photo verification (works offline; auto-syncs when connected).3. Share data instantly with engineering, permitting, or GIS teams via API or secure cloud.Crews can be up and running in under 20 minutes, and managers gain real-time visibility from day one.SUPPORTING NATIONAL BROADBAND GOALSFederal and state broadband initiatives, including BEAD funding, set aggressive timelines for closing the digital divide. Make-ready delays can derail these goals and put funding at risk.By modernizing pole data collection, telecom providers can meet and even exceed deployment deadlines, bringing high-speed connectivity to more communities faster.THE WINSwitching to modern pole data collection means more than faster permits. It means crews spend less time in the field, projects stay on schedule, and your team gets home on time. Most importantly, it means the communities you serve get connected to the networks that power their future.In an environment where speed and accuracy define success, moving away from outdated survey methods is not just a competitive advantage, it is essential.ABOUT D8ACAPTURED8Acapture is a mobile-first solution for fast, accurate pole and asset data collection using only an iOS device. Trusted by telecom, engineering, and utility teams, it enables single-technician surveys, AR-powered height measurement, GPS and satellite context, photo-verified accuracy, offline capture with auto-sync, and API integration with existing systems, helping projects deploy faster, permit sooner, and cut costs.ABOUT D8AVERSED8Averse is a technology company dedicated to revolutionizing digital solutions for organizations managing complex infrastructure, including telecom providers, utility companies, engineers, and field teams. Backed by decades of collective expertise, D8Averse specializes in developing intuitive, easy-to-implement tools that streamline operations, optimize asset management, and accelerate return on investment. The company’s commitment to breaking down barriers to technology adoption is reflected in solutions like D8Acapture, which redefine utility pole data collection, collaboration, and analysis.

