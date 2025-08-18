Russell Lloyd’s 'An Indian Love Story' – A sweeping 140-year Native epic set around the Battle of Little Big Horn

An Indian Love Story (Aka - Tale of the Looking Glass)

A 140-year Native American epic, Russell Lloyd’s “An Indian Love Story” centers on the Battle of Little Big Horn.

MOORESTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Russell Lloyd has published his latest work, " An Indian Love Story (Aka - Tale of the Looking Glass) ," an epic Native American historical fiction that weaves together themes of love, identity, and survival across more than 140 years of American history. The novel centers around the legendary Battle of Little Big Horn while exploring profound questions about belonging, heritage, and the enduring power of connection across time.The story follows Ben Wilson, a man whose life unravels in modern-day Montana, only to discover his true identity as White Swan, a Sioux warrior living in 1876. Through a mystical mirror in the Hotel Becker lobby, Ben encounters Kaata (Little Moon), a beautiful Crow princess, beginning a love story that transcends time itself. The narrative alternates between contemporary struggles with divorce, unemployment, and identity crises, and the historical tensions that led to one of America's most significant military conflicts.Lloyd's work distinguishes itself by presenting the Battle of Little Big Horn from an Indigenous perspective, featuring historically significant figures including Sitting Bull, Crazy Horse, Chief Looking Glass, and General George Armstrong Custer. The novel explores the complex relationships between various tribal nations, including the Sioux, Crow, Cheyenne, and Nez Perce, during a pivotal moment in American history."The story examines how personal identity intersects with cultural heritage," Lloyd explains in his author's note. "Ben's journey from believing he was Irish to discovering his Sioux ancestry reflects broader American experiences of disconnection from indigenous roots."The book incorporates authentic Native American cultural elements, including traditional naming conventions, tribal customs, and the spiritual significance of objects like the looking glass that serves as the story's central metaphor. The mirror becomes both a literal and symbolic portal between past and present, representing how Indigenous history continues to reflect into contemporary life.Lloyd, a resident of New Jersey with 55 years of marriage to his wife Linda, brings personal authenticity to questions of heritage and belonging. His own genealogical discoveries, including DNA test corrections that shifted his understanding of his ancestry from Irish to Scottish and back to Irish, informed the novel's exploration of identity fluidity.The narrative structure employs a dual timeline, moving between Ben's modern crisis in Hardin, Montana, and White Swan's experiences in the Sioux camps of 1876. This approach enables Lloyd to explore how historical trauma and cultural displacement impact subsequent generations, while maintaining the immediacy of both personal and historical drama.Supporting characters include Sheriff Walt Jeffreys, Ben's childhood friend, whose Crow nickname is "Half Yellow Face," representing the bridging of Indigenous and contemporary law enforcement. Kaata's brother Big Horse, a Crow scout who ultimately chooses to fight alongside the Sioux against the 7th Cavalry, embodies the difficult loyalties tribal members faced during the Indian Wars.The novel concludes in 2024 with Kaata, now Professor Little Moon Wilson at Little Big Horn College, delivering the 150th anniversary commemoration address at the battlefield. Her speech reframes the historical narrative, emphasizing Indigenous perspectives often marginalized in traditional accounts of the battle.Lloyd's research draws from multiple sources, including Wikipedia for historical accuracy, while weaving fictional elements that honor Native American storytelling traditions. The book addresses contemporary issues, including cultural appropriation, historical trauma, and the ongoing struggle for Indigenous recognition and sovereignty.The author's background in fluid power sales and business leadership provides an unexpected foundation for exploring themes of pressure, flow, and transformation that permeate the novel's spiritual and romantic elements. His transition from business to writing reflects the kind of life transformation experienced by his protagonist."An Indian Love Story" joins a growing body of literature that centers Indigenous voices and experiences in American historical fiction. The work contributes to ongoing conversations about how historical narratives are constructed and whose stories receive prominence in cultural memory.The novel is particularly relevant in the context of ongoing discussions about land acknowledgments, treaty rights, and the representation of Indigenous peoples in American culture. Lloyd's approach strikes a balance between respecting tribal traditions and the accessibility needed to reach broader audiences unfamiliar with Native American history.The book's structure includes sixteen chapters plus an epilogue, moving from personal crisis through historical immersion to ultimate reconciliation and healing. The title's dual nature - "An Indian Love Story" and "Tale of the Looking Glass" - reflects the work's layered approach to storytelling and identity.Little Big Horn College, featured prominently in the novel's conclusion, represents real institutional efforts to preserve and transmit Indigenous knowledge. The college, chartered in 1980 on the Crow reservation, serves as a symbol of cultural continuity and adaptation.Book Details:Title: An Indian Love Story (Aka - Tale of the Looking Glass)Author: Russell LloydGenre: Historical Fiction, Native American LiteratureAvailability: Amazon and select retailersWebsite: https://russelllloydauthor.com/ Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Indian-Love-Story-Looking-Glass/dp/B0FLK9NN34/ Contact Information:For interviews, review copies, or additional information, please visit the author's website or contact through available channels listed on https://russelllloydauthor.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.