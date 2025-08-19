From Relaxation to Recognition: inHarmony Named to Inc. 5000 & Inc. Regionals as a Fast-Growing Wellness Innovator

The Sound and Vibration Technology Leader Makes its First Appearance on Both Lists, Fueled by Triple-Digit Growth and a Mission to Help the World Unwind

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inc. , the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders, has announced that inHarmony Interactive has been recognized on both its annual Inc. 5000 list and the 2025 Inc. Regionals: Pacific list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.National Recognition – 2025 Inc. 5000The 2025 Inc. 5000 list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful independent businesses in the U.S. Together, this year’s honorees generated over $300 billion in revenue in 2024 and achieved extraordinary growth despite economic uncertainty, inflationary pressures, and a shifting labor market.inHarmony ranks No. 2,444 nationally, with an impressive 173% three-year growth from 2021 to 2024. The company is also ranked No. 18 in Nevada and No. 16 in Las Vegas.“Making the Inc. 5000 is a huge milestone for inHarmony, and we’re incredibly proud to be recognized nationally alongside so many inspiring companies,” said Craig Goldberg, Co-Founder of inHarmony Interactive. “This recognition is a reflection of the dedication of our team, the passion of our customers, and the growing demand for innovative ways to help people relax in today’s fast-paced world.”Regional Recognition – 2025 Inc. Regionals: PacificThe Inc. Regionals list honors the fastest-growing companies in specific U.S. regions, highlighting their outsized impact on local economies.inHarmony ranks No. 86 in the Pacific region with 96% revenue growth from 2021 to 2023. Only a select group of businesses in the Pacific states—California, Oregon, Washington, Hawaii, and Nevada—achieved this recognition in 2025.“We have spent the last nine years building a company that helps people achieve optimal human performance,” said Dominic Carnevale, Co-Founder and CEO of inHarmony Interactive. “Being recognized on both the national and regional lists is a testament to our team’s creativity and dedication, and it inspires us to continue innovating in the wellness space.”Founded in 2016 by Craig Goldberg and Dominic Carnevale, inHarmony Interactive develops innovative relaxation technology that uses sound and vibration to help people unwind and recharge. The company has grown rapidly expanding its product offerings and serving wellness practitioners and individual consumers worldwide. This growth has contributed to its recognition on both the Inc. 5000 and Inc. Regionals: Pacific lists.About inHarmony Interactive:inHarmony Interactive is a leading relaxation furniture manufacturer and provider of wellness solutions, specializing in Vibroacoustic Therapy to support mental, physical, and emotional well-being. Through innovative sound and vibration technology, inHarmony offers a unique ecosystem that includes state-of-the-art relaxation furniture that integrates seamlessly with the “inHarmony: Music Meditations” app. This integrated experience delivers customized sound and vibration sessions that promote deep relaxation and mindfulness. Committed to making relaxation more accessible, inHarmony empowers individuals and wellness professionals alike to say goodbye to a distracted mind and hello to a relaxed being. Learn more at www.iaminharmony.com

