Ocuco Launches Acuitas 3 to Address Fragmentation in Optometry Practice Management

Acuitas 3 unifies clinical workflows, scheduling, inventory, and business intelligence into one integrated optometry software solution.

NY, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ocuco, an international leader in optical software solutions launches Acuitas 3, a fully integrated optometry practice management software built to adapt to the increasing demands of independent optometrists and optical businesses.Acuitas 3 has been developed with efficiency and scalability in mind, it provides a single platform that will merge clinical workflows, scheduling, marketing, e-commerce and real-time totals at every step of the patient journey from booking to check out.Addressing the Key Challenges in Optometry Practice ManagementOptical practices are currently under pressure to deal with staffing shortages, higher patient expectations, and inefficient disconnected systems. Traditional optical software is rarely working together to meet this challenge.Acuitas 3 was built as a complete solution to streamline eye care practice management to give optometrists back what they want most - to provide quality patient care."With over 20 years in optical, as a clinician, and as a software implementer, I've experienced the burden of so many systems and the fragmented processes create for teams of clinicians," said a Senior Product Consultant with Ocuco. "Acuitas 3 is our solution to that; one, integrated platform, with an emphasis on the end user."What Makes Acuitas 3 Different1. Unified Patient and Business ViewAcuitas 3 ensures a seamless optometric practice management process, combining all patient interactions, both online and in-practice, into a single dashboard. By providing a single view of clinical data, revenue, inventory, and appointments, clinics can observe these aspects currently and in real-time.2. Advanced Optical Inventory Management SoftwareInventory management is a key aspect of any modern optical practice. Acuitas 3 offers a fully-featured optical inventory management software module that tracks stock, manages reorders, and updates stock levels across multiple locations, as needed.3. Integrated Scheduling and Recall SystemsWhen patients miss appointments and when time is wasted through scheduling inefficiencies - this negatively impacts revenue and patient care. Acuitas 3 has features built in to keep patient diaries full and includes tools such as automated reminders, real-time rescheduling and omnichannel appointment booking.4. Customizable Clinical Workflows and EMR IntegrationPractices can either operate Acuitas 3 as an independent platform, or absorb it into their existing electronic medical records (EMR); either way, both the clinic as well as the clinician can obtain a higher level of systematic operational efficiency, as well as fully comply with relevant regulations (ISO 27001:2017, SOC 2 Type II, GDPR).5. Business Intelligence and Real-Time ReportingAs a Microsoft Power BI powered program, Acuitas 3 offers customizable dashboards with actionable KPIs. Decision makers can utilize data related to sales, patient engagements, exam conversions, and product movement to make informed decisions on the spot.Why Eye Care Professionals Are Choosing Acuitas 3• Scalable Optometry Practice Management SoftwareWhether you’re running a single independent practice or a multi-location operation, Acuitas 3 supports your growth. Modular features allow for tailored implementation depending on your needs.• Enhanced Patient ExperienceFrom simplified check-ins to integrated payment solutions, every touchpoint in the patient journey is optimized. This contributes to higher satisfaction and stronger patient retention.• Reduced Admin BurdenWorkflow automation minimizes manual tasks, freeing up staff time and reducing human error. This makes eye care practice management software like Acuitas 3 an essential tool for improving operational efficiency.Built by Optical Experts, for Optical ExpertsThe Ocuco team has decades of experience in optometry, practice management, and technology, which informs our vision of Acuitas 3 is a useful, scalable, everyday tool for practical optics professionals.Software has already been adopted positively by optical groups in Europe and North America who are looking for better operations visibility and less dependency on disparate systems.Security and Compliance at the CoreAcuitas 3 is designed with industry-standard data protection and regulatory compliance:• ISO 27001:2017 Certified• SOC 2 Type II Certified• GDPR & HIPAA CompliantSecurity is embedded into every layer of the system, from login to data storage.About OcucoWith its headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, Ocuco is a worldwide leader in optical software and practice management. Ocuco has some of the best installation coverage and is now installed in over 80 countries. Ocuco's customers include optical retailers, independent practices, and enterprise groups, with a continued focus on innovation, security, and customer service.Media ContactOcuco Media RelationsDublin, Irelandinfo@ocuco.com

