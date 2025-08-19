City Traders Imperium Calls for Rethink in Trader Support as Market Volatility Intensifies

With uncertainty weighing on traders in 2025, City Traders Imperium urges the industry to move beyond funding and start supporting the human side of trading.

We’re encouraging a different conversation. One about resilience, realistic goals, and human support alongside funding.” — Martin Najat

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- City Traders Imperium (CTI) is speaking out on the growing pressure traders face in today’s volatile global markets. The popular prop trading company calls for a shift in how the industry supports traders, not just with capital, but with structure, tools, and psychological resilience.In a year shaped by global uncertainty, traders are operating under more emotional strain than ever. A recent JPMorgan Chase survey found that 51% of institutional traders identified tariffs and inflation as the most disruptive factors in 2025’s markets. Alongside those macroeconomic drivers, retail and funded traders are reporting increased burnout, performance anxiety, and a growing sense of isolation.This shift in sentiment is visible beyond just the numbers. There’s a sharp rise in interest around mental health, performance coaching, and peer support. According to Business Insider, the market for trader-focused coaching, therapy, and retreats has grown into a $1.7 billion niche industry . This suggests that traders are actively seeking help, not hype.“We recognize that market stress isn’t just about capital. It’s psychological,” said Martin Najat, Co‑Founder of City Traders Imperium.While many firms focus on fast-track funding and high-pressure evaluations, CTI sees long-term trader development as the more sustainable path forward. Since its inception in 2018, the firm has started investing in educational resources and mindset training, not as a trend but as a necessary response to what traders are actually dealing with.CTI’s leadership believes this kind of support isn’t just good ethics but good business. Traders with better structure, clearer expectations, and access to mental performance tools tend to stay longer, trade more responsibly, and develop their skills over time.And with market conditions unlikely to stabilize anytime soon, CTI hopes to see more firms adopt a broader, more human approach to trader success, moving beyond the challenge phase and supporting traders through the real-world demands of the profession.Learn more at: www.citytradersimperium.com About City Traders ImperiumFounded in 2018, City Traders Imperium (CTI) offers flexible funding programs, scalable capital, and practical support for traders focused on building long-term careers. With fast payouts, clear evaluation criteria, and a trader-first philosophy, CTI has become a trusted partner in an industry that continues to evolve.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.