Aluminum Market Estimated to Expand at 5.6% CAGR through 2034 - Transparency Market Research

Aluminum Market to witness robust expansion driven by lightweight materials trend and sustainable manufacturing practices.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global aluminum market is witnessing robust growth driven by rising applications across automotive, aerospace, packaging, and construction industries. Valued at US$ 255.2 Bn in 2023, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2024 to 2034, reaching approximately US$ 462.0 Bn by 2034. Lightweight properties, recyclability, and corrosion resistance are key factors supporting the widespread use of aluminum. Increasing demand for electric vehicles, energy-efficient packaging, and sustainable construction materials is expected to accelerate market adoption worldwide.Analysts’ Viewpoint on Aluminum Market ScenarioThe aluminum market is expected to expand steadily over the forecast period, fueled by its growing role in the automotive sector. Automakers are increasingly prioritizing lightweight materials to improve fuel efficiency and meet stringent CO₂ emission norms. Aluminum’s combination of strength, corrosion resistance, and recyclability makes it ideal for vehicle components.Asia Pacific is set to dominate the global market with 59.8% share, driven by rapid industrialization, urbanization, and surging automotive production in China and India. Meanwhile, manufacturers are heavily investing in R&D to develop advanced alloys and cost-efficient production processes, supporting both performance and sustainability goals.Global Aluminum Market OverviewAluminum is the most abundant metal in the Earth’s crust, accounting for nearly 8% by weight. Its versatility and ease of recycling make it one of the most widely used materials worldwide. While pure aluminum has moderate tensile strength and machinability, alloying with elements such as copper, zinc, magnesium, manganese, and silicon significantly enhances its properties, enabling widespread adoption across industries.Key applications span transportation (automotive, aerospace), packaging (cans, foils, containers), construction (structural and external components), and electronics. Rising demand for lightweight, fuel-efficient vehicles and aircraft, coupled with the shift toward eco-friendly packaging, is expected to remain a primary growth driver through 2034.Request for sample copy of report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=23807 Market DriversIncreased Use in Automotive and AerospaceDemand for lightweight materials is growing as industries work to reduce emissions and fuel consumption. In automotive, aluminum usage per vehicle is expected to increase to nearly 190 kg by 2025, supported by electric vehicle adoption. Aerospace applications rely heavily on aluminum alloys for their strength-to-weight ratio and anti-corrosion properties, improving fuel efficiency across an aircraft’s lifecycle.Eco-Friendly Packaging DemandWith governments restricting single-use plastics, aluminum packaging is emerging as a sustainable alternative due to its 100% recyclability. The food & beverage sector, particularly in cans and foils, is increasingly shifting toward aluminum solutions to meet both consumer expectations and regulatory targets.Key Market SegmentationBy GradeAluminum: 1050, 1100Alloy: 2024, 2014, 2219, 3003, 5086, 5005, 6061, 6063, 7075, OthersBy ProcessForging, Casting, Foundry, Wrought, Stamping, Rolling, Extrusion, OthersBy ApplicationRenewable EnergyAerospace & DefenseAutomotive: Power Train, Chassis & Suspension, Body ComponentsBuilding & Construction: Internal, External, StructuralElectrical & ElectronicsFoils & Packaging: Beverage Cans, Bottles, Containers, Foil Wraps, Medical Packaging, OthersIndustrial MachineryOthersBy RegionNorth America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & AfricaRegional InsightsAsia Pacific (59.8% share): Rapid industrialization, EV adoption, and urbanization in China and India drive market dominance.Europe (20.2%): Strong focus on carbon reduction and recycling initiatives boosts aluminum demand in packaging and automotive.North America (11.7%): Innovation-led growth in aerospace and automotive.Latin America (5.2%) & Middle East & Africa (3.1%): Rising demand from infrastructure and industrial development.Analysis of Key Players in Aluminum MarketMajor companies include:Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (CHALCO)China Hongqiao Group Co., Ltd.RUSALRio TintoXinfa Group Co. 