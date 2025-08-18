Wells Ye Earns Prestigious ForHumanity Certified AI Auditor Designation

Wells Ye's Certificate of Independent Auditor of AI, Algorithm, and Automated Systems

Wells Ye earns ForHumanity Certified AI Auditor designation, bolstering EmployJoy.ai’s mission to build a fair and effective hiring platform.

We are committed to creating an AI-Empowered, Human-Driven ATS Hiring Platform that is not only effective but also fair, and this certification provides the expertise to achieve that.” — Wells Ye

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wells Ye, the founder of https://www.employjoy.ai/, announced today that he has been designated a ForHumanity Independent Certified Auditor (FHCA) for AI, Algorithmic, and Autonomous (AAA) Systems, a key milestone that will be critical in the development of EmployJoy.ai, a fair and effective hiring platform for service industries.

The certification in CORE AAA Governance was awarded on August 15, 2025, after Ye completed rigorous training and demonstrated deep knowledge of the world's first comprehensive, globally harmonized, and auditable certification scheme for AAA Systems. This framework enables experts to advise on and conduct independent audits to certify compliance and conformity with laws and ethical standards..

"Achieving the ForHumanity Certified Auditor certification is a game-changing accomplishment that provides me with meaningful, cutting-edge expertise," said Wells Ye. "This knowledge is not just theoretical; it is the bedrock upon which EmployJoy.ai will be built. We are committed to creating an AI-Empowered, Human-Driven ATS Hiring Platform that is not only effective but also fair, and this certification provides the expertise to achieve that."

The certification program is managed by ForHumanity (https://forhumanity.center/), an organization dedicated to developing and promoting audit schemes for AI and other autonomous systems. According to ForHumanity's Executive Director, Ryan Carrier, the program sets apart those who study the methods by which compliance can be demonstrated, and the certification comes with a great responsibility to uphold high professional standards.

The need for qualified experts to guide the development of AAA Systems is rapidly growing, and this certification positions Wells Ye at the forefront of this critical field.

About EmployJoy.ai and Wells Ye

EmployJoy.ai is a forthcoming hiring platform designed to bring fairness and effectiveness to the service industry. By leveraging ethical AI, the platform will connect employers and job seekers with unprecedented transparency and trust for cleaning industries and other service industries.

Wells Ye is the founder of https://www.employjoy.ai/ and the Amazon Best Selling author of Revolutionize Service Industry Hiring: Discover the Secrets to Exceptional Success (https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DN23XW2S).

