B.Well from Blackwell Captive Solutions Launches — A Proactive Approach to Healthcare Cost Containment

National launch embeds proactive cost control tools in every Blackwell Captive proposal, with optional enhancements for greater employer savings.

By embedding these solutions into every proposal, we make it simple for employers to take immediate, measurable action against rising healthcare costs.” — Scott Byrne, President of Blackwell Captive Solutions

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blackwell Captive Solutions today announced the national launch of B.Well , a proprietary, tiered healthcare cost containment program that gives employers a proactive approach to reducing high-cost claims and improving care outcomes. Beginning immediately, B.Well Blueprint will be included in every Blackwell Captive proposal with no additional pepms or contracting hassles.Unlike traditional captives that focus solely on risk sharing, B.Well blends intelligent bundling, strategic partnerships, and high-impact interventions to address the root causes of rising claims.“By embedding these solutions into every proposal, we make it simple for employers to take immediate, measurable action against rising healthcare costs,” said Scott Byrne, President of Blackwell Captive Solutions. “B.Well delivers proactive protection for employers while strengthening the long-term stability of our captives.”B.Well Blueprint includes:• Outfox Health — AI-powered benefits navigation & care guidance• Renalogic — Early CKD detection and management• Cancer Expert Now — Cancer navigation and second opinions• Springbuk — Predictive analytics and reporting• A transition to a transparent PBM is recommended by Year 3.For employers seeking deeper savings, B.Well Edge offers optional, fully integrated solutions such as MSK optimization, transplant reinsurance, gene therapy carveouts, virtual care, and more — all at preferred rates and without the administrative lift.Learn more about B.Well Blueprint and Edge solutions or book a B.Well demo at www.blackwellcaptive.com About Blackwell Captive SolutionsBlackwell Captive Solutions, helps employers nationwide reduce healthcare costs through innovative group medical stop loss captive structures and proactive cost containment strategies. With a focus on aligned incentives, measurable impact, and long-term stability, Blackwell delivers solutions that protect both employers and their employees.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.