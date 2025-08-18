Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,716 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 416,073 in the last 365 days.

Nonpublic Systems Reporting Guidance for 2025-2026

Nonpublic Schools

Nonpublic Systems Reporting Guidance for 2025-2026 has been posted to the Nonpublic Resources webpage: https://www.education.ne.gov/dataservices/nonpublic/

This guidance provides information related to Nonpublic System data reporting; including a comprehensive list of specific collections/applications (such as ADVISER Person ID, Staff Reporting and Nonpublic Curriculum) which Nonpublic Systems are required to complete throughout the school year. It has been updated to include new details specific to the New Portal as well.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Nonpublic Systems Reporting Guidance for 2025-2026

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more