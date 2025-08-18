Nonpublic Schools Nonpublic Systems Reporting Guidance for 2025-2026 has been posted to the Nonpublic Resources webpage: https://www.education.ne.gov/dataservices/nonpublic/ This guidance provides information related to Nonpublic System data reporting; including a comprehensive list of specific collections/applications (such as ADVISER Person ID, Staff Reporting and Nonpublic Curriculum) which Nonpublic Systems are required to complete throughout the school year. It has been updated to include new details specific to the New Portal as well.

