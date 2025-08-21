Master's Transportation Brings 250 Jobs to Kansas City by End of 2025

Master's Transportation is hiring a variety of manufacturing and automotive service roles for it's new Headquarters in Kansas City. Courtesy: Martin City Marketing.JPG Master's Transportation is hiring a variety of administrative and automotive service roles for it's new Headquarters in Kansas City. Courtesy: Martin City Marketing.JPG Master's Transportation headquarters is located at 14655 Prospect Ave, Kansas City, 64146 Mo.

New Headquarters Features Advanced Facilities and Employee-Centric Design

As a company with over 20 years in Missouri, Master’s Transportation is committed to creating new jobs and growing within our Kansas City community.” — Rita Luukkonen, General Counsel at Master’s Transportation

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Master’s Transportation , a leading provider of commercial buses and vans, announces its plan to bring 250 jobs to its new headquarters in Kansas City, Mo.. The company is in the final stages of consolidating five locations into a single, state-of-the-art campus. As part of the move, 130 Missourians and Kansans will relocate to the new facility, and hiring is underway to meet the total of 250 jobs expected in the area by the end of 2025.Master’s Transportation is actively hiring for a variety of manufacturing and automotive service roles, including Mechanical Engineers, Automotive Manufacturing Technicians, Quality Control Technicians, Production Supervisors, Automotive Technicians, Transportation Coordinators and Maintenance and Grounds Technicians. These positions offer hands-on opportunities in a climate-controlled facility designed for year-round comfort and efficiency.On the administrative side, the company is also seeking Inside Sales Representatives, Business Coordinators, Purchasing Specialists, and Business Development Representatives. These in-house roles are ideal for professionals with expertise in business, sales, and administration who want to contribute to the company’s continued growth.“Our new facility was designed so our manufacturing team can work in a climate-controlled, comfortable space year-round and enjoy exceptional benefits,” said Rita Luukkonen, General Counsel at Master’s Transportation. “By putting employee well-being first, we’re able to deliver better service and greater satisfaction to our customers.”Master’s Transportation’s new campus features a 252,000-square-foot production facility, a 36,000-square-foot Class A office, and nearly 1 million square feet of bus parking. The advanced building envelopes and geothermal HVAC system keep indoor temperatures between 68°F and 82°F, ensuring a comfortable environment in every season. Integrated air filtration and indoor air quality technologies further enhance the workspace.“As a company with over 20 years in Missouri, Master’s Transportation is committed to creating new jobs and growing within our Kansas City community,” said Luukkonen. “Our leadership team values our people and supports their growth and positive employee experience. For those looking to contribute, build on their skills, and work together for shared success, it's an exciting time to join the company.”By bringing all operations under one roof, Master’s Transportation aims to foster a collaborative environment that drives innovation and professional growth. Employees benefit from competitive wages, 15 days of paid vacation, 12 paid holidays, healthcare, and a 401(k) plan with a company match.The new headquarters is located at 14655 Prospect Ave, Kansas City, 64146 Mo. To learn more and apply for open positions, visit masterstransportation.com.About Master's Transportation, Inc.Master's Transportationis one of the nation's leading providers of rental, lease and purchase of transport vehicles. The company strives to make a significant and positive impact in the transportation industry through a commitment to quality and safety and a singular goal to "Move People Forward." Master's Transportation's business covers a full series of commercial vehicles, including commercial shuttle buses and vans; school buses and multi-functional school activity buses; motor coaches, and used commercial buses. The company also has seven service departments and a centralized parts department, having the capacity to provide service needs nationwide. For more information about Master's Transportation visit www.masterstransportation.com

