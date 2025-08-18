WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Point of Sale Software Market Reach USD 13.7 Billion by 2031 Growing at 10.9% CAGR Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. The global point of sale software market was valued at USD 4.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 13.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2022 to 2031. Point of sale software help retailers in growing their business by processing payment, managing inventory, generating reports for analyzing the profit, managing refunds & returns, and others. In short, point of sale (POS) software helps retailers in managing their complete business process right from selling the goods, payment processing, and printing the receipts. In short, point of sale (POS) software helps retailers in managing their complete business process right from selling the goods, payment processing, and printing the receipts.Market SegmentationThe global point of sale software industry is segmented on the basis application, deployment mode, enterprise size, end user, and region. By application, the market is sub-segmented into fixed POS and mobile POS. By deployment mode, the market is sub-segmented into on-premises and cloud. By enterprise size, the POS software market is sub-segmented into small & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. By end-user industry, the market is classified into restaurants, retail, hospitality, healthcare, media & entertainment, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The key players profiled in the point of sale software market report include NCR Corporation, Revel Systems, Oracle, Agilysys Inc., Clover Network Inc., Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, Epicor Software Corporation, Ingenico Group, Intuit Inc., SAP SE. By region, the Asia-Pacific point of sale software market is anticipated to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years. This is majorly owing to a rapid increase in the number of small and retail businesses in this region. Additionally, the presence of technology giants is facilitating the integration of cloud-based point of sale software to ease payment transactions. The initiatives such as Digital India, launched by the Indian government in 2015, is boosting the online infrastructure and related platforms including point of sale software to digitally empower the country. The expansion of the e-commerce sector in this region with the presence of international as well as local players is predicted to boost the point of sale software market opportunities in this region.By application, the POS software market is sub-segmented into fixed POS and mobile POS. The mobile POS sub-segment is anticipated to show the fastest growth during the forecast period. Mobile POS provides numerous opportunities and tailored services. For instance, the mobile POS can be deployed with the current payment infrastructure which increases customer interactions and improves business efficiency. Additionally, mobile POS facilitates a safe transaction environment. It offers flexible card payment options to new merchant areas such as on-the-go merchants, home delivery merchants, and direct sellers, which deploys the current payment infrastructure. Impact of Covid-19 on the Global Point Of Sale Software Industry: The COVID-19 pandemic badly affected various business sectors including retail, restaurant, transport, and amusement, consequently impacting the productivity of retail businesses. The contactless payment options have proved to be a boon for retailers and other merchants for faster and more secure transactions. Various small and medium-sized enterprises have now adopted point of sale software solutions to a large extent to retain their existing customers as well as to attract new customers. The point of sale software has experienced a significant boost during the pandemic by analyzing the growing demand for POS solutions across the globe. Many point of sale software providers has upgraded their solutions for retailers to enable secure and faster checkouts. The cash transactions during the pandemic were reduced significantly owing to the spread of COVID-19 virus. Owing to this, the point of sale software market forecast growth is estimated to be higher post-pandemic. 