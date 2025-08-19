BitMobile and Twytch Partner to Empower South African Drivers Through Blockchain Innovation, VR Training, and Phēnix X

This collaboration with Twytch is about more than mobility; it’s about unlocking human potential.” — Brian Maw, CEO Bitmobile

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BitMobile and Twytch Announce Groundbreaking Partnership to Empower South African Drivers Through Blockchain, VR Training, and the Phēnix X Mobile RevolutionBitMobile and Twytch Power the Future of Driving with Innovation and OpportunityBitMobile a South African-based leader in mobile innovation and blockchain-driven solutions, proudly announces a strategic partnership with Twytch, the trailblazing new e-hailing platform disrupting the South African ride-sharing industry. Together, BitMobile and Twytch will empower thousands of local drivers by providing advanced Phēnix X blockchain devices and immersive Virtual Reality (VR) training, fostering a new era of secure, equitable, and decentralized transportation.Twytch, founded by visionary entrepreneur Don Reddy, is addressing long-standing challenges in the South African e-hailing sector, including driver exploitation, safety risks and lack of meaningful benefits. Through innovative blockchain technology using verifiable credentials and a driver-first compensation model with no hidden commissions, Twytch is setting a new standard for safety, fairness, and empowerment. Twytch is the first platform globally to implement verifiable credentials using decentralized blockchain technology ensuring safety as every ride will have a verified driver and verified passenger."This collaboration with Twytch is about more than mobility; it’s about unlocking human potential," said Brian Maw, CEO of BitMobile and Finnovant, Inc. "By providing Phēnix X devices and decentralized VR onboarding solutions, BitMobile is proud to equip Twytch drivers with the tools they need to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital economy."Under the partnership:● Twytch drivers will receive Phēnix X blockchain smartphones, enabling secure access to Twytch's verified ride platform and a decentralized digital identity.● Drivers will experience next-generation VR onboarding and training, enhancing safety, customer service, and platform literacy.● Twytch drivers will benefit from medical insurance, retirement, death, and disability benefits through partnerships with Momentum and FNB, addressing the systemic gaps that have plagued the e-hailing industry.Launching initially in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Pretoria and Durban, Twytch is poised to dramatically improve both the driver and rider experience in South Africa, with expansion plans already in motion for the broader African continent."Twytch was built to serve the people of South Africa first; empowering drivers, protecting passengers and drivers, and putting dignity back into transportation," said Jasvin Naidoo, CEO of Twytch South Africa. "Partnering with BitMobile allows us to combine cutting-edge blockchain innovation with our mission of trust, fairness, and opportunity. Together, we are changing the future of e-hailing, starting today."The Phēnix X blockchain smartphone, powered by BitMobile’s innovative RISE framework (Rewards, Integrated Content, Security, Education), is uniquely suited for Twytch’s blockchain-driven ecosystem. The device delivers advanced biometric authentication, decentralised data storage, seamless access to blockchain applications, and AI-powered VR learning experience tools that perfectly align with Twytch’s vision for the future of mobility.As Twytch drivers hit the roads powered by Phēnix X technology, the future of e-hailing in Africa is not only safer and smarter; it is decentralized, driver-focused, and ready to change the world.With BitMobile and Twytch joining forces, drivers and passengers alike can look forward to a radically improved experience; one that is transparent, secure, and built for the future.Together, BitMobile and Twytch are driving a new era of trust, safety, and innovation in African mobility.About BitMobile:BitMobile empowers individuals through blockchain solutions, fostering learning, growth, and prosperity. Committed to the global blockchain revolution, BitMobile focuses on expanding access to decentralized technologies across Africa and beyond. Phēnix X devices are catalysts for financial inclusion, digital literacy, and individual empowerment; reshaping the narrative of African innovation.Learn more at https://www.bitmobiletech.com About Twytch:Twytch is South Africa’s revolutionary new e-hailing platform, leveraging blockchain technology to create a secure, verified, and driver-first ride-sharing ecosystem. Focused on safety, empowerment, and fairness, Twytch is reimagining transportation for Africa's future.Learn more at https://twytch.app Media Contact:Chris BenedictFinnovant, Inc.1-844-724-8911cbenedict@finnovant.com

