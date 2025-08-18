SABER College Accepting Final Applications for PTA Program Starting August 25.

Enroll now in SABER College’s Physical Therapist Assistant (A.S.) program. Classes start August 25, 2025—limited seats available! Apply today at www.sabercollege.edu. SABER College – Where students come first, and futures are built.

Students can still enroll in SABER College’s Physical Therapist Assistant program amid rising national demand and workforce shortages in allied health.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SABER College is now accepting final applications for its Physical Therapist Assistant (PTA) Associate Degree program, beginning August 25, 2025. This program equips students with the skills, training, and credentials to enter one of the fastest-growing healthcare careers in the country—just as national forecasts show a rising shortage of qualified physical therapy professionals.

“The growing shortage of physical therapy professionals across the U.S. is a call to action—and SABER College is answering that call,” said Josefina Bonet, CEO of SABER College. “We are preparing the next generation of Physical Therapist Assistants to meet the urgent needs of patients and providers alike, while giving our students a direct path to stable, in-demand careers.”

A Critical Workforce Gap in Physical Therapy

Recent data from the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA) projects that by 2037, the United States will face a shortage of over 9,000 full-time equivalent (FTE) physical therapists, driven by population aging and increased demand for rehabilitative services (APTA Workforce Forecast, 2025). The supply of new professionals is not expected to keep pace with the growing need for physical therapy care in outpatient clinics, hospitals, and long-term care facilities.

At the same time, the demand for Physical Therapist Assistants is rising even faster. According to the Alliance for Physical Therapy Quality and Innovation (APTQI), PTA job openings increased by 17.2% between 2023 and 2024, reflecting immediate workforce needs nationwide (APTQI Hiring Trends Report, 2024).

The Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) also notes a projected shortage of over 9,140 physical therapists by 2037, reinforcing the urgency of training additional support staff and licensed PTAs to help close the care gap (HRSA/NCHWA Projections, 2024).

Preparing Students for a Career That Matters

At SABER College, the PTA program is designed to develop job-ready graduates who are fully prepared for licensure and employment. From their first day in class to their final clinical placement, students benefit from an academic model built around real-world performance, instructor support, and career alignment.

“This program is ideal for students who want to be part of the patient recovery process in a meaningful, practical way,” said Karen Arocha, PT, BS, MS, PTA Program Director. “We train students to work under the supervision of licensed physical therapists, assisting with therapeutic exercises, mobility restoration, and pain reduction techniques. Their role is critical to improving patients’ quality of life.”

Students complete a blend of classroom learning, supervised labs, and structured clinical rotations at local facilities. The first semester is delivered online, with subsequent training taking place on campus and in healthcare settings. Upon successful completion, graduates are eligible to take the national licensure exam required for PTA practice.

Career Services and Support—From Enrollment to Employment

SABER College maintains a clear focus on graduate success, with resources that extend well beyond the classroom. The College’s Career Services team supports each student in job placement preparation, resume development, and interview readiness. Additionally, dedicated staff guide employer outreach and job market trends in the Miami region and beyond.

“What sets SABER apart is the personalized support and structure we offer each student,” said Kirssys Fabre, Director of Admissions. “Our goal is not just to enroll students—but to help them graduate, pass their licensure exam, and step confidently into the workforce.”

The College also provides bilingual admissions assistance, financial aid for those who qualify, and a welcoming environment for students who may be returning to school, changing careers, or entering the healthcare field for the first time.

Enroll Now – Classes Begin August 25

Enrollment for the next PTA cohort at SABER College is still open—but space is limited. Classes begin on Monday, August 25, 2025. Prospective students are encouraged to contact the Admissions Office immediately to initiate the application process.

To apply or request more information, visit www.sabercollege.edu



About SABER College

Founded in 1972 in Miami, Florida, SABER College offers Associate of Science degrees in Professional Nursing, Physical Therapist Assistant, and Medical Assisting, along with an online ESOL program for Florida residents. Accredited by the Council on Occupational Education (COE) and licensed by the Commission for Independent Education (CIE), SABER College is committed to preparing graduates for meaningful roles in the healthcare sector through high-quality, career-focused education.

