Global Drug-Eluting Stents Market Forecast: Trends and Growth Outlook Through 2035 | TMR

Drug-Eluting Stents

Drug-eluting stents (DES) are sophisticated medical devices used in the treatment of coronary artery disease (CAD).

The global drug-eluting stents market has seen healthy growth over the last few years with the help of technological developments and rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. ” — Transparency Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global drug-eluting stents (DES) market is undergoing a remarkable transformation driven by technological innovation, increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases, and growing demand for minimally invasive procedures. Drug-eluting stents, designed to release therapeutic agents that prevent arterial re-narrowing, have significantly improved patient outcomes compared to traditional bare-metal stents. As the global population ages and the prevalence of coronary artery disease rises, DES have emerged as a critical component of modern interventional cardiology.According to the latest research, the global DES industry was valued at US$ 7.7 Bn in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2025 and 2035, ultimately crossing US$ 14.2 Bn by 2035. This consistent growth reflects both the urgent need for advanced cardiovascular treatments and the industry’s ability to deliver next-generation stent technologies.Market OverviewDrug-eluting stents are metallic mesh tubes coated with drugs that are gradually released into the artery wall to inhibit restenosis (re-narrowing of the vessel). These devices have gained prominence for their ability to significantly reduce the need for repeat procedures compared to bare-metal stents.The market is expanding due to factors such as:Rising prevalence of cardiovascular disease worldwideTechnological advances in stent material and drug deliveryIncreasing healthcare expenditure in developing economiesGrowing demand for minimally invasive proceduresHowever, challenges such as the high cost of DES, risk of late thrombosis, and long-term patient management continue to require innovation and careful regulation.Key Drivers of Market GrowthTechnological AdvancementsContinuous improvements in polymer coatings and drug formulations have enhanced stent safety, biocompatibility, and efficiency.Development of biodegradable polymers and fully absorbable stents is reshaping treatment options.Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs)CVDs remain the leading cause of mortality worldwide. Aging populations, sedentary lifestyles, and risk factors such as diabetes and hypertension are fueling DES demand.Government Policies and Reimbursement ProgramsFavorable healthcare policies, subsidies, and reimbursement schemes are supporting DES adoption, particularly in North America and Europe.Preference for Minimally Invasive InterventionsPatients and healthcare providers are increasingly favoring minimally invasive solutions that reduce hospital stays, recovery times, and long-term costs.Key Players and Industry LeadersThe DES market is highly competitive, with several global players investing heavily in innovation. Major companies include:Abbott LaboratoriesAlviMedicaB. Braun Melsungen AGBiosensors International Group, Ltd.Shandong JW Medical Systems LTD.Boston Scientific CorporationCook Medical Inc.Elixir Medical Corp.Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd.Medtronic plcEurocor GmbHOrbusNeich Medical Company LimitedShanghai MicroPort Medical Co., Ltd.Sino Medical Sciences Technology Inc.These companies are focusing on R&D, strategic collaborations, and product launches to strengthen their market position and address emerging clinical needs.Explore the highlights and essential data from our Report in this sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=30632 Recent DevelopmentsJune 2024: Elixir Medical’s DynamX Sirolimus-Eluting Coronary Bioadaptor System received FDA Breakthrough Device Designation. This bioadaptive implant enhances coronary lumen diameter and reduces plaque progression.May 2024: Abbott launched the XIENCE Sierra Everolimus-eluting coronary stent system in India, expanding its product portfolio in emerging markets.Ongoing R&D: Companies are exploring biodegradable stents, dual-drug platforms, and novel polymers to reduce complications and improve patient outcomes.Market New Opportunities and ChallengesOpportunitiesExpansion into emerging markets such as India, China, and Brazil, where the burden of cardiovascular diseases is rising rapidly.Growth in biodegradable and bioresorbable stents, offering long-term safety benefits.Integration of digital health and AI technologies to monitor post-procedure outcomes and enhance patient care.ChallengesHigh cost of DES limits access in low- and middle-income countries.Risks of late stent thrombosis and restenosis require continuous monitoring.Intense regulatory scrutiny and long approval timelines may slow product launches.Latest Market TrendsBiodegradable Polymers: Increasing use of bioabsorbable coatings that reduce long-term risks associated with permanent implants.Patient-Specific Solutions: Advances in imaging and data analytics are enabling customized stent therapies tailored to individual patient anatomy and disease profiles.Combination Therapies: Development of DES with dual-drug platforms to address complex cases and reduce complications.Regional Expansion: Leading companies are actively entering Asia Pacific and Latin American markets to capitalize on rising healthcare investments.Future OutlookThe DES market is projected to maintain strong growth through 2035, supported by innovation, increased healthcare spending, and expanding patient awareness. By 2035, the market will cross US$ 14.2 Bn, reflecting consistent adoption of advanced stent technologies across both developed and emerging economies.Analysts predict:Rising demand for minimally invasive cardiovascular procedures will remain the primary growth engine.Biodegradable DES will gain widespread clinical acceptance, reducing long-term patient risks.Strategic mergers and acquisitions will reshape the competitive landscape as players consolidate expertise in drug delivery and stent design.Market SegmentationBy MaterialMetal: Stainless Steel, Cobalt-Chromium, Nitinol, OthersPolymer: Non-biodegradable Polymers, Biodegradable PolymersBy DrugSirolimusPaclitaxelZotarolimusEverolimusOthersBy ApplicationCoronary Artery DiseasePeripheral Artery DiseaseOthersBy End-UserHospitalsAmbulatory Surgical CentersOthersRegional InsightsNorth America:The leading region, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of CVDs, and strong R&D investments. The U.S. dominates due to supportive reimbursement policies and regulatory approvals.Europe:Significant growth supported by government-funded healthcare systems and rising geriatric populations. Countries like Germany, France, and the U.K. are key markets.Asia Pacific:Fastest-growing region with increasing healthcare expenditure, large patient base, and growing awareness of cardiovascular diseases. China, India, and Japan are driving adoption.Latin America:Expanding healthcare investments and improving access to advanced cardiovascular treatments are boosting market potential.Middle East & Africa:Moderate growth due to rising prevalence of CVDs and gradual improvements in healthcare infrastructure, particularly in GCC nations and South Africa.Why Buy This Report?Comprehensive Analysis: Covers global market size, forecasts, segmentation, and regional outlook.In-Depth Company Profiles: Detailed insights into key players’ strategies, product portfolios, and financials.Strategic Guidance: Identifies emerging opportunities, key drivers, and market restraints to guide decision-making.Trend Insights: Tracks the latest innovations in stent materials, drug delivery systems, and regulatory approvals.Future Projections: Provides data-driven forecasts up to 2035, enabling long-term strategic planning.Competitive Benchmarking: Assesses positioning of top players and highlights growth strategies in the evolving competitive landscape.Browse More Trending Research Reports:Needle Free Drug Delivery Devices Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/needle-free-delivery-devices-market.html Kidney Cancer Drugs Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/kidney-cancer-drugs-market.html Drug-device Combination Products Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/drug-device-combination.html Drug Reconstitution at the Point-of-Care Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/drug-reconstitution-point-of-care.html Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/drug-discovery-outsourcing.html Drug Eluting Balloon Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/drug-eluting-balloons-market.html Drug and Gene Delivery Systems Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/drug-gene-delivery-system-market.html Drug Discovery Informatics Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/drug-discovery-informatics-market.html Drug Delivery Systems Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/drug-delivery-systems-market.html Drugs of Abuse Testing Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/drugs-of-abuse-testing-market-2018-2026.html Drug Repurposing Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/drug-repurposing-market.html Ostomy Drainage Bags Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/ostomy-drainage-bags-market.html Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/assistive-technologies-visually-impaired-market.html Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/remote-patient-monitoring-devices-market.html Contraceptive Sponge Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/contraceptive-sponge-market.html Vaginal Pessaries Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/vaginal-pessaries-market-report.html Drug-device Combination Products Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/drug-device-combination.html Mechanical Ventilators Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/mechanical-ventilators-market.html Platelet-rich Plasma Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/platelet-rich-plasma-market.html About Transparency Market ResearchTransparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.Contact:Transparency Market Research Inc.CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,1000 N. West Street,Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USATel: +1-518-618-1030USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.comFollow Us: LinkedIn| Twitter| Blog | YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.