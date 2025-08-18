Ireland’s Thermahood Tackles Home Moisture & Mold Growth with Innovative Home Solution

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As summer heat shows little signs of stopping, the risk of mold developing from seemingly-minor leaks in households, including moisture in recessed lighting, is increasing. Thermahood, an Ireland-based DIY hood that tackles recessed lighting insulation while cutting energy costs and improving air quality, is sounding the alarm on how a simple installation process can prevent often-unseen mold growth and health impacts.

“When we think about mold forming, typical sources are roofs, pipes, broken washing machines, or even leaking air conditioners,” said Thermahood Founder and Director Vincent Boden. “However, recessed lighting, when not properly insulated, can easily become the perfect space for moisture buildup- if not promptly treated, this mold can spread, leading to health problems and potentially high repair costs.”

According to a 2022 report from the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 47% of homes in the U.S. have mold or dampness. Additionally, as reported by This Old House, professional mold remediation can cost anywhere from $1500-$9000, with an average cost around $3500.

Established in 2013 by Boden, whose construction acumen includes insulation and drywall, Thermahood has made international headlines for its mission of fighting back against rising energy costs through its development of an accessible, inexpensive, flame-retardant hood for recessed lighting. When placed behind these popular fixtures in the attic, a process that takes less than a day, Thermahood immediately provides improved insulation, safely closing off ceiling drafts and problematic air leakage while reducing the risk of condensation, mold, timber rot, and roof damage.

“Condensation is the beginning for mold, and it sneaks into crevices without us even noticing,” added Boden. “By sealing up this avenue, your home will be better protected against one of the most easily-missed causes of mold exposure and rotten roofs. Additionally, homeowners will also enjoy better air-quality for lower costs, as our hoods keep warm air in the home during winter and cool air in during the summer.”

Boden reflected, “Thermahood came to be after I sought for a way to protect my baby from dangerous drafts in our home. I never could have imagined that this product would evolve into an international tool, one helping millions of families feel more comfortable and safe year-round. I look forward to continuing our company’s advocacy and showing homeowners that solutions don’t need to break the bank to be effective.”

Thermahood is available on Amazon.com and Walmart.com, with a 10 pack costing $99.99.

For more information, visit: https://www.thermahood.com/

Amazon.com:

https://tinyurl.com/3j44t2ab

Walmart.com:

https://tinyurl.com/f53rufd6

About Thermahood and Founder/Director Vincent Boden:

Founded by Vincent Boden in 2013 and headquartered in Co. Down, Ireland near world-renowned Royal County Down Golf Course, Thermahood was launched after more than two decades of mechanical engineering acumen and owning/running a drywall business that often found solutions to common insulation issues. A specialist supplier and installer of partitions, ceilings, insulation and dry-wall (sheetrock) systems, Boden Drylining undertook substantial projects for a range of developers, main contractors, retail, commercial and self-build clients. For more than a decade, Thermahood has provided customers with a simple solution to energy waste while working towards a more comfortable, safer future. An additional bonus, Thermahood also creates an effective moisture barrier, reducing the risk of condensation and problems like mold, timber rot, and roof damage. Thermahood also improves home air quality by reducing air flow, and acts as a sound and dust barrier, keeping rooms free of insects and unwelcome pests. A 10-pack costs $99.99.

