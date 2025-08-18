Supply Chain Management Market: Public Investment and Policy Powering Global Trade | DataM Intelligence

Supply Chain Management (SCM) Market

Supply Chain Management Market growth fueled by public investment and supportive policies, streamlining logistics and boosting international trade efficiency.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Supply Chain Management (SCM) Market reached US$ 26.11 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 71.65 billion by 2032, growing with a CAGR of 13.45% during the forecast period 2025-2032.The Global Supply Chain Management market is being accelerated by landmark infrastructure investments, digital trade facilitation measures, and targeted sustainability mandates. In 2024, U.S. goods exports and imports each exceeded US$2 trillion, underscoring the scale of logistics systems that require continuous optimization. Meanwhile, the World Trade Organization reports that digitally deliverable services exports now account for over 50% of global services trade, transforming supply chain models to integrate both physical and virtual flows.Download Latest Edition Sample Report (Corporate Emails get Priority Access): https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/supply-chain-management-market Strategic Policy Commitments and Capital Mobilization• U.S. Port Modernization: The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has committed US$17 billion toward upgrading ports and waterways, with the Port of Long Beach alone securing US$52.6 million for zero-emissions cargo handling equipment and shore power systems.• EU Customs Reform: The European Union’s new Customs Data Hub, set to be fully operational by 2028, will consolidate all import/export data in a single platform, expected to cut clearance times by up to 70% for compliant traders.• India’s Gati Shakti Program: With an allocation exceeding US$75 billion, this multimodal logistics plan aims to integrate rail, road, port, and air networks, targeting a reduction of average cargo transit time from 5.5 days to 3.5 days by 2030.• Africa’s Continental Integration: Under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), member states are rolling out the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System to streamline cross-border trade, projected to save businesses US$5 billion annually in transaction costs.Emerging Technology & Policy Trends• Digital Customs Acceleration: Over 95% of customs declarations in Singapore are now processed within one minute via the TradeNet platform, setting a benchmark for AI-enabled trade clearance.• Green Logistics Mandates: California’s Advanced Clean Fleets regulation will require all new drayage trucks entering seaports to be zero-emission by 2035, affecting roughly 30,000 active port trucks statewide.• Global Cold Chain Expansion: Driven by health and agriculture trade needs, global reefer container capacity expanded by 6% in 2024, supported by public investment in temperature-controlled facilities in key export hubs.• Cybersecurity in Supply Chains: U.S. federal agencies logged a 115% year-over-year increase in reported supply chain cyber incidents in 2023, prompting new guidelines for federal contractors.• Satellite Logistics Monitoring: ESA-backed satellite cargo-tracking pilots in Europe now cover over 12,000 freight vehicles, providing near-real-time emissions data for regulatory compliance.Policy Impacting the SCM Market• In 2025, the U.S. Department of Transportation designated four new National Multimodal Freight Network corridors, unlocking federal grants for smart logistics infrastructure deployment.• The EU’s Fit for 55 package mandates a 90% reduction in transport sector emissions by 2050, with SCM players in shipping, aviation, and trucking already investing heavily in alternative fuels to stay compliant.• Japan’s Green Logistics Partnership Program has engaged over 400 companies to co-develop hydrogen-powered trucking routes between major ports and manufacturing zones.• The African Union’s Digital Trade Protocol, launched in early 2025, enables fully paperless cross-border clearance in 15 pilot countries, cutting documentary compliance costs by up to 40%.• In Latin America, Brazil’s Rumo Logistics expansion includes 1,000 km of new freight rail funded through a public-private partnership, projected to shift 30 million tonnes of cargo annually from road to rail.Asia-Pacific Sustainable Finance LandscapeAsia–Pacific anchors global trade flows with unmatched scale and speed. Shanghai Port became the world’s first to surpass 50 million TEUs in annual container throughput (2024), extending its No. 1 rank for the 14th straight year, underscoring the region’s capacity lead. Singapore Customs processes over 99% of TradeNet permit applications within 10 minutes, setting a digital-clearance benchmark for frictionless cross-border movements. Australia moved about ~249 billion tonne-km by road and ~448 billion tonne-km by rail in 2023–24, reflecting deep domestic freight intensity and multimodal reliance.Policy and infrastructure pushes are reshaping costs and corridors. India’s National Logistics Policy targets cutting logistics costs toward global norms and lifting its LPI standing; the PM Gati Shakti platform has onboarded 44 central ministries + 36 states/UTs with 1,600+ data layers to coordinate capex, and as of Aug 2025 was evaluating 293 projects worth approximately US$ 163.1 billion. In Southeast Asia, Malaysia leapt to #26 on the World Bank LPI 2023 (from #41 in 2022), signaling rapid logistics reforms and digitization. Japan’s MLIT Carbon-Neutral Ports initiative is driving shore-power and zero/near-zero cargo-handling equipment deployment to decarbonize gateways, an operational shift that also reduces dwell and fuel costs. Collectively, these government-backed digital, multimodal, and green programs are expanding capacity, compressing clearance times, and nudging logistics costs down across the region—making APAC the pace-setter for next-gen supply chain management.Looking for in-depth insights? Grab the full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=supply-chain-management-market Major Development in Global Supply Chain Management: Bosch Mobility’s Launch of Supply Chain Studio in IndiaIn April 2025, Bosch Mobility announced a significant leap in supply chain digitalization with the launch of its Supply Chain Studio, a cloud-based platform designed to transform India’s transport, warehousing, and B2B commerce ecosystem. Unveiled at the inaugural Mobility Platform and Solutions (MPS) Summit 2025 in Bengaluru, the platform brings together manufacturers, transporters, warehouse operators, and distributors under one unified digital environment bridging operational gaps that have long hindered India’s supply chain efficiency.The Supply Chain Studio was developed in alignment with India’s Gati Shakti master plan, addressing the challenges of fragmented, manual, and visibility-lacking supply chains. It integrates seamlessly with widely used ERPs such as Tally and connects to third-party marketplaces, making it adaptable to a wide range of operational models. Bosch’s platform offers a suite of specialized tools, including:• Transport Booking and Management for real-time discovery, booking, and tracking of transport services, complete with rate cards, spot booking, and enterprise load boards.• Warehouse Booking with a verified warehouse catalogue and a transparent bidding system for space allocation.• Smart Warehouse solutions, leveraging digital twin technology for inventory-to-invoice matching, mobile workforce enablement, and intelligent document processing.• Bay and Yard Manager for optimizing truck flow, gate access, and dock allocation using ANPR and intelligent parking systems.• e-Distributor capabilities, enabling dealers to publish product catalogues, track promise-to-availability (PTA), and manage omnichannel B2B orders from one dashboard.Beyond the technology suite, Bosch also launched the ARC Partner Program (Accelerate, Rise, Collaborate) to foster innovation across logistics, EV mobility, supply chain tech, and parking management. By combining advanced digital tools with collaborative ecosystem-building, Bosch’s Supply Chain Studio represents not just a regional upgrade, but a global benchmark for integrating transport, warehousing, and commerce in a single digital workflow—paving the way for more agile, resilient, and sustainable supply chains worldwide.Why Choose This Global Supply Chain Management Market Report• Up-to-Date Public Policy Data: Incorporates verified figures from global customs modernization programs, trade facilitation initiatives, and logistics infrastructure funding.• Policy and Industrial Strategy Insights: Details how cross-border trade agreements, port automation mandates, and critical infrastructure upgrades are reshaping global supply chain resilience.• Investment and Workforce Intelligence: Highlights public and private capital flows into smart warehousing, AI-driven demand forecasting, and workforce reskilling programs in logistics and transportation.• Sector Differentiation: Tracks integration of green logistics, multimodal transport solutions, and blockchain-based trade documentation in both developed and emerging markets.• Actionable Intelligence: Guides strategic decisions around supplier diversification, risk management frameworks, and technology adoption timelines.• Expert Analysis: Backed by sources with deep expertise in trade policy, logistics technology, and global procurement trends.Position your strategy at the intersection of trade policy, innovation, and operational excellence. Request a sample or full report today to secure your competitive edge.Unlock 360° Market Intelligence with DataM Subscription Services: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription Power your decisions with real-time competitor tracking, strategic forecasts, and global investment insights-all in one place.Competitive LandscapeSustainability Impact AnalysisKOL / Stakeholder InsightsUnmet Needs & Positioning, Pricing & Market Access SnapshotsMarket Volatility & Emerging Risks AnalysisQuarterly Industry Report UpdatedLive Market & Pricing TrendsConsumer Behavior & Demand AnalysisHave a look at our Subscription Dashboard: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x5oEiqEqTWg Related Report:

