Novant Health & ENFRA Enter $855 Million, 30-Year Energy-as-a-Service Agreement

METAIRIE, LA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Novant Health has announced a landmark 30-year Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) partnership with ENFRA , formerly Bernhard, in a transaction valued at $855 million. The agreement will modernize critical energy infrastructure across the Novant Health system, delivering substantial cost savings, improved energy reliability, and measurable sustainability benefits.Under the agreement, ENFRA will guarantee a reduction in Novant Health’s energy and utility consumption for up to three decades. Savings generated through energy-efficient upgrades — including HVAC, electrical, and mechanical systems — will enable the health system to reinvest in patient care, technology advancements, and expanded community access to healthcare services.“ENFRA is a trusted leader in delivering EaaS solutions, and we’re proud to partner with them to reimagine critical energy-efficiency upgrades across Novant Health,” said Novant Health executive vice president and chief financial officer Alice Pope. “Not only will we realize energy cost savings, we anticipate achieving significant energy reliability, resiliency, and sustainability, all of which support our ability to reinvest in what matters most - patient care.”ENFRA, one of the largest privately owned energy infrastructure firms in the United States, has been delivering client-focused energy solutions for more than a century. This agreement marks one of the most significant EaaS arrangements in the healthcare sector to date.“Collaborating with Novant Health on this groundbreaking EaaS initiative is an exciting milestone for our team,” said ENFRA's chief executive officer, Rob Guthrie. “To partner with a system as large and innovative as Novant Health is a huge step forward in our mission to transform how U.S. healthcare approaches energy infrastructure.”The partnership builds on Novant Health’s ongoing environmental sustainability initiatives and represents a long-term commitment to reducing environmental impact while strengthening operational resilience for the benefit of patients and communities.About Novant HealthNovant Health is an integrated network of hospitals, physician clinics, and outpatient facilities serving communities across North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia. The organization is committed to delivering remarkable patient care and advancing health equity.About ENFRAENFRA, formerly Bernhard, is a leading privately owned energy infrastructure firm with more than 100 years of experience delivering innovative, sustainable, and client-focused energy solutions. The company specializes in Energy-as-a-Service models that reduce costs, improve reliability, and promote environmental stewardship.

