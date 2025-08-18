Global Digital Twin Market Growth Accelerates as Demand Surges Across Key Industries
CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comprehensive Market Research Report: In-Depth Analysis of Digital Twin Market Trends and Forecasts
Digital Twin Market Size & Forecast
As of 2025, the market was valued at USD $17.7 Billion, with projections suggesting a steady rise to USD $351.8 Billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 39.4% during the forecast period (2025–2034).
Why This Report Matters:
Our research provides a 360-degree analysis of the Digital Twin Market, backed by:
• In-depth supply and demand assessments
• Strategic insights into market share and growth forecasts
• Real-time macroeconomic impact (e.g., post-COVID trends)
• Competitive intelligence & pricing analytics
• Use-case studies and scenario-based projections
The study also tracks product innovations and outlines future opportunities across geographies and industries.
Regional Insights (Covered in Detail):
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain)
• Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of LATAM)
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Key Players in the Digital Twin Market:
ABB Group
Amazon Web Services Inc
ANSYS Inc
Autodesk Inc
AVEVA Group plc
Bentley Systems Inc
Dassault Systemes
General Electric
Hexagon AB
International Business Machines Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
PTC Inc.
Robert Bosch GmbH
Rockwell Automation
SAP SE
Siemens AG
Market Segmentation of Digital Twin :
✔By Type:
Component
Process
System
✔ By Application:
Product Design & Development
Predictive Maintenance
Business Optimization
Others
Table of Contents: Digital Twin Market
Key Questions Addressed in the Report:
• Who are the top leading players, and what is their market share?
• What are the major growth drivers, barriers, and market opportunities?
• How has the market evolved post-COVID-19?
• Which product and application segments are expected to lead?
