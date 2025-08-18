Global Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market Growth Accelerates as Demand Surges Across Key Industries
CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comprehensive Market Research Report: In-Depth Analysis of Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market Trends and Forecasts
________________________________________
Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market Size & Forecast
As of 2025, the market was valued at USD $994.8 Billion, with projections suggesting a steady rise to USD $1569.9 Billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2025–2034).
________________________________________
Why This Report Matters:
Our research provides a 360-degree analysis of the Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market, backed by:
• In-depth supply and demand assessments
• Strategic insights into market share and growth forecasts
• Real-time macroeconomic impact (e.g., post-COVID trends)
• Competitive intelligence & pricing analytics
• Use-case studies and scenario-based projections
The study also tracks product innovations and outlines future opportunities across geographies and industries.
________________________________________
Regional Insights (Covered in Detail):
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain)
• Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of LATAM)
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
________________________________________
Key Players in the Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market:
Aequs
Aero Engineering & Manufacturing Co.
Bridgestone Corporation
CAMAR Aircraft Parts Company
Chemetall GmbH
Collins Aerospace
Composite Technology Research Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.
Curtiss-Wright Corporation
Daher Group
Dassault Systems SE
Diel Aviation Holding GmbH
DuCommun Incorporated
Eaton Corporation plc
Elektro-Metall Export GmbH
Engineered Propulsion System
FACC AG
GE Aviation
Hexcel Corporation
Honeywell International, Inc.
IHI Corporation
Intrex Aerospace
JAMCO Corporation
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
Liebherr International AG
Lufthansa Technik AG
Lycoming Engines
Magellan Aerospace
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
MTU Aero Engines AG
Panasonic Avionics Corporation
Parker-Hannifin Corporation
Pratt & Whitney
Premium AEROTECH GmbH
Rockwell Collins
Rolls Royce plc
Safran Group
Spirit Aerosystems, Inc.
Stelia Aerospace
Subaru Corporation
Superior Air Parts Inc.
Thales S.A.
Triumph Group
Woodward, Inc.
Zodiac Aerospace
________________________________________
Market Segmentation of Aerospace Parts Manufacturing :
✔By Product:
Engines
Aerostructure
Cabin Interiors
Equipment, System, and Support
Avionics
Insulation Components
✔ By Application:
Commercial Aircraft
Business Aircraft
Military Aircraft
Others
________________________________________
Table of Contents: Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market
________________________________________
Key Questions Addressed in the Report:
• Who are the top leading players, and what is their market share?
• What are the major growth drivers, barriers, and market opportunities?
• How has the market evolved post-COVID-19?
• Which product and application segments are expected to lead?
________________________________________
About USDAnalytics
This report is curated by USDAnalytics, a trusted name in analytics, delivering strategic intelligence across sustainability, digital transformation, innovation, and regulatory trends. USDAnalytics empowers decision-makers, suppliers, and industry leaders with actionable insights to stay ahead in the global market.
