Global Cured-in-Place Pipe (CIPP) Market to Double in Size, Reaching USD 4.0 Billion by 2034

Reports And Data

The Cured-in-Place Pipe market is projected to reach USD 4.0 billion by 2034, growing at a 7.0% CAGR, driven by infrastructure rehabilitation, urbanization

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Cured-in-Place Pipe (CIPP) market is set to expand significantly, projected to reach USD 2.0 billion in 2024 and nearly USD 4.0 billion by 2034, reflecting a steady 7.0% CAGR over the next decade. The growth is being driven by the increasing need for infrastructure rehabilitation, rising urbanization, and the demand for cost-effective, non-disruptive pipe repair solutions.CIPP technology, a trenchless method for repairing pipelines without excavation, is gaining wide acceptance due to its ability to reduce costs, minimize disruption, and extend the life of existing infrastructure.Request a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures to click Here: @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/1040 Key Market HighlightsMarket Size & Growth: USD 2.0 billion in 2024, forecasted to double to USD 4.0 billion by 2034 at 7.0% CAGR.Largest Segment: Municipal sector, supported by urgent upgrades to aging water and sewage systems.Fastest-Growing Segment: Industrial sector, as industries adopt efficient and non-disruptive repair technologies.Key Applications: Water and sewage pipelines, industrial pipelines, and gas pipelines.Regional Insights: North America remains the largest market, while Asia Pacific is poised for the fastest growth due to rapid urbanization and infrastructure expansion.Leading Companies: Insituform Technologies, Inc., Inland Pipe Rehabilitation, and Ashimori Industry Co., Ltd.Growth DriversInfrastructure Rehabilitation and UrbanizationAging water and sewage systems worldwide are in urgent need of repair. According to the American Society of Civil Engineers, the U.S. alone requires an estimated USD 4.5 trillion investment by 2025 for infrastructure improvements, with a significant share focused on pipelines. CIPP provides a cost-effective solution, particularly in urban areas where excavation is disruptive and expensive.Government initiatives are boosting adoption. In the U.S., the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act allocates major funding for water system improvements, while the EPA’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund supports innovative repair methods like CIPP. Similarly, the European Union’s Green Deal emphasizes sustainable infrastructure, encouraging eco-friendly technologies.Advancements in materials are also shaping growth. Companies such as Insituform Technologies have launched advanced resin formulations that improve durability and reduce environmental impact, aligning with global sustainability goals.Requesting A Customised Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1040 Market ChallengesDespite the strong outlook, the CIPP market faces technical and regulatory challenges. Different environmental regulations across regions add compliance costs that can increase project expenses by up to 15%, according to the Environmental Law Institute.Technical reliability is another concern. Studies show that around 10% of CIPP installations may experience failures such as liner delamination or improper curing within the first five years. This highlights the need for skilled labor and continued R&D investment. Additionally, the upfront cost of equipment and materials can limit adoption among smaller municipalities and private operators.Segmentation InsightsBy Product TypePolyester Resin: The largest segment, expected to generate USD 1.2 billion in 2024 and reach USD 2.3 billion by 2034 (6.5% CAGR). Its low cost and versatility make it widely used in municipal and residential repairs.Vinyl Ester Resin: The fastest-growing segment, with an 8.0% CAGR, driven by strong chemical resistance, making it ideal for industrial use.Epoxy Resin: Smaller in size but steadily growing, supported by its excellent adhesion and performance in demanding applications such as gas pipelines.To Read More About The Report, Visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cured-in-place-pipe-market By ApplicationWater & Sewage Pipelines: The largest application segment, valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2024, projected to reach USD 3.0 billion by 2034 (7.2% CAGR). Growth is supported by government funding for water quality and leakage reduction.Industrial Pipelines: The fastest-growing application, with an 8.5% CAGR, driven by industries’ need for reliable, non-disruptive solutions.Gas Pipelines: Smaller segment but expanding steadily due to strict safety regulations from agencies such as the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA).Regional OutlookNorth America: Expected to maintain leadership, backed by government infrastructure spending and widespread adoption of trenchless technologies.Asia Pacific: Anticipated to be the fastest-growing region, driven by rapid urbanization, population growth, and large-scale infrastructure projects.Europe: Growth supported by sustainability policies and funding under the EU Green Deal.To Purchase Now, Click Here @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1040 Industry TrendsThe adoption of trenchless technology is rising globally. According to the International Society for Trenchless Technology, the trenchless technology market is expected to grow at a 6.5% CAGR over the next decade. CIPP stands at the forefront of this trend, with growing investments in R&D to enhance material performance, sustainability, and long-term reliability.Read More Related ReportBlood Sample Warmer Device MarketHysteroscopy Instrument MarketRenal Denervation System MarketTissue Dissection MarketSurgical Drains Drainage MarketAbout Reports and DataReports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.