Aerospace And Defense C Class Parts Market Size Worth $22.94 Billion by 2029 - Report by The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Aerospace And Defense C Class Parts Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Aerospace And Defense C Class Parts Market Worth?

The aerospace and defense C-class parts market size has seen substantial growth in the past few years. It is projected to increase from $16.92 billion in 2024 to $18.02 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The factors contributing to this growth in the historical period include an upsurge in military expenditure, expansion in commercial aviation, an increase in aircraft modernization programs, fleet expansion, as well as the outsourcing of component production.

In the coming years, the market size for aerospace and defense C class parts is poised for substantial expansion. It's projected to balloon to $22.95 billion in 2029, reporting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. This growth over the forecast period can be attributed to several factors such as the increased demand for unmanned aerial vehicles, a spike in space exploration missions, the application of additive manufacturing, the modernization of defense fleets, and a rising demand for lightweight material. Notable trends during the forecast period include the implementation of smart inventory systems, the incorporation of digital twin technology, a shift towards just-in-time manufacturing, the advent of AI-powered inventory management, and the inclusion of IoT in logistic systems.

Download a free sample of the aerospace and defense c class parts market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=25199&type=smp

What Are The Factors Driving The Aerospace And Defense C Class Parts Market?

The aerospace and defense C class parts market is projected to grow in response to the escalating demand for aircraft. An aircraft can be any vehicle with the capacity to fly, such as planes, helicopters, drones, or gliders, and serves various roles including transportation, military, commerce, or recreation. The increasing request for airplanes is majorly fueled by the surge in air passenger traffic, prompting airlines to enlarge and modernize their fleets to accommodate larger volumes and enhance operational effectiveness. C-class parts are crucial to aircraft production in the aerospace and defense industry because they facilitate the orderly assembly and integration of important components like fasteners, bearings, and seals - all essential for preserving structural integrity and performance. For example, Airbus SE, a commercial aircraft manufacturer based in France, reported in May 2025 that there was a 4% increase in commercial aircraft deliveries in 2024 relative to 2023, with the number rising to 766 from 735 the prior year. Moreover, total commercial aircraft orders in 2024 soared to 2,094, marking a substantial increase from 820 orders in 2022. As a result, the aerospace and defense C class parts market is being spurred on by the growing demand for aircraft.

Who Are The Major Players In The Aerospace And Defense C Class Parts Market?

Major players in the Aerospace And Defense C Class Parts Market Report 2025 include:

• Eaton Corporation plc

• Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

• Parker-Hannifin Corporation

• Amphenol Corporation

• Aktiebolaget SKF

• Fastenal Company

• Precision Castparts Corp.

• NTN Corporation

• Trelleborg AB

• LISI S.A.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Aerospace And Defense C Class Parts Sector?

Top firms in the aerospace and defense C class parts marketplace are implementing strategic partnerships to boost supply chain productivity and guarantee consistent part availability. This strategic collaboration involves companies utilizing each other's advantages and assets to attain joint benefits and profitability. For instance, in June 2025, a strategic alliance was formed between Pacamor Kubar Bearings (PKB), an American manufacturing enterprise, and R A Rodriguez (UK) Ltd., a British industrial manufacturing entity, to launch a novel series of aerospace miniature instrument bearings. These bearings, which are designed specifically for high-precision aerospace applications, allow enhanced functioning, decreased mass, and increased dependability in crucial systems such as satellites, space craft, cryogenics, gyroscopes, aircraft instruments, guidance mechanisms, and flow regulation frameworks. They are crafted from 440C stainless steel and have received FAA certification, providing support for demanding environmental situations and demonstrating their effectiveness in significant aerospace initiatives like the James Webb Space Telescope and the Mars 2020 Rover.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Aerospace And Defense C Class Parts Market Share?

The aerospace and defense c class parts market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Fasteners, Bearings And Bushings, Seals And Gaskets, Electrical And Electronic Components, Fluid System Components, Standard Hardware, Machined And Precision Components

2) By Material: Aluminum, Steel, Titanium, Composites, Other Materials

3) By Application: Engine, Aerostructure, Interiors, Equipment, System, And Support, Avionics

4) By Distribution Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket

5) By End Users: Commercial, Military And defense, Spacecrafts, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Fasteners: Bolts, Nuts, Screws, Rivets, Washers, Pins, Inserts

2) By Bearings And Bushings: Ball Bearings, Roller Bearings, Plain Bearings, Sleeve Bushings, Flanged Bushings

3) By Seals And Gaskets: O-Rings, Lip Seals, Grommets, Gaskets, V-Rings, Mechanical Seals

4) By Electrical And Electronic Components: Connectors, Terminals, Circuit Breakers, Relays, Fuses, Switches, Wiring Harnesses

5) By Fluid System Components: Hoses, Tubes, Fittings, Couplings, Valves, Clamps

6) By Standard Hardware: Clamps, Brackets, Hinges, Latches, Springs, Spacers

7) By Machined And Precision Components: Custom Machined Parts, Precision Turned Components, Computer Numerical Control Milled Parts, Bushings And Sleeves, Fittings And Adapters

View the full aerospace and defense c class parts market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-and-defense-c-class-parts-global-market-report

What Are The Regional Trends In The Aerospace And Defense C Class Parts Market?

In the Aerospace And Defense C Class Parts Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the leading region in 2024. Predictions indicate that the quickest growing region will be Asia-Pacific during the forecast period. The report explores various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Aerospace And Defense C Class Parts Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Aerospace And Defense Components Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-and-defense-components-global-market-report

Aerospace And Defense Components Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-and-defense-components-global-market-report

Aerospace Defense Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-defense-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.