Global Pest Control Services Market Set to Double, Reaching USD 45 Billion by 2034

The Pest Control Services Market is witnessing strong growth driven by rising urbanization, increasing health awareness, and strict hygiene regulations.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Pest Control Services Market is expected to grow strongly over the next decade, rising from USD 22.0 billion in 2024 to USD 45.0 billion by 2034. This steady expansion reflects a healthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.40%, supported by rising urban populations, growing health awareness, and stricter hygiene regulations across industries.Market OverviewThe demand for pest control services is being fueled by rapid urbanization and increasing awareness about the health risks posed by pests such as termites, rodents, and insects. Residential users form the largest segment, while the commercial sector—including food processing, hospitality, and healthcare—represents the fastest-growing area due to regulatory requirements and hygiene standards.Request a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures to click Here: @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/8436 Technological advancements are also shaping the industry. Smart solutions such as IoT-enabled pest monitoring systems are being increasingly deployed, with adoption rates growing at around 15% annually. At the same time, eco-friendly and organic pest control methods are seeing a surge in popularity, growing by nearly 20% each year as consumers and businesses seek sustainable alternatives.Regional InsightsNorth America currently leads the pest control market, driven by established regulations and strong demand across commercial sectors. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to record the fastest growth, powered by rapid urbanization, infrastructure development, and rising awareness of sanitation in densely populated cities.Market DriversOne of the main drivers of this market is urban expansion. According to the United Nations, 68% of the global population is projected to live in urban areas by 2050, up from 55% in 2018. This trend has led to more frequent pest infestations, increasing the need for professional pest control services.Regulatory frameworks are also boosting demand. For instance, the U.S. Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) mandates pest management in food facilities, leading to a 12% annual rise in pest control demand within food processing. Similarly, quality certification programs from industry associations have raised service standards and increased consumer trust.Market RestraintsDespite strong growth prospects, the industry faces challenges. Environmental and health concerns surrounding chemical pesticides have resulted in stricter rules and higher compliance costs for companies. In Europe, the Biocidal Products Regulation has increased compliance costs by nearly 18% annually. Meanwhile, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) continues to ban certain pesticides considered harmful.Although eco-friendly alternatives are gaining traction, they can be more costly and sometimes less effective than traditional chemical methods. This creates operational challenges for service providers who must balance sustainability with effectiveness.Market SegmentationBy Product TypeChemical Control: Currently the largest segment, worth USD 10 billion in 2024 and projected to reach USD 18 billion by 2034, growing at 5.5% annually.Biological Control: Fastest-growing with a CAGR of 9.2%, supported by biotech advances and sustainability initiatives such as the EU’s Green Deal.By ApplicationResidential: The largest application segment, projected to grow from USD 8 billion in 2024 to USD 15 billion in 2034, at 6.5% CAGR.Commercial: The fastest-growing segment at 8.5% CAGR, driven by hygiene compliance in food processing, hospitality, and other industries.By End UserFood Processing: Largest end-user, expanding from USD 6 billion in 2024 to USD 12 billion in 2034, with a CAGR of 7.2%.Healthcare: Fastest-growing, at 8.8% CAGR, as hospitals and clinics adopt stringent pest management to meet accreditation standards.By TechnologyIoT-Enabled Systems: Growing at 10.5% CAGR, allowing real-time pest monitoring and data-driven control measures.Eco-Friendly Solutions: Expanding at 9.0% CAGR, reflecting consumer and regulatory preference for sustainable practices.To Read More About The Report, Visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/pest-control-services-market By Distribution ChannelDirect Sales: Largest channel, projected to grow from USD 12 billion in 2024 to USD 22 billion in 2034, at a CAGR of 6.8%.Online Platforms: Fastest-growing channel with a CAGR of 9.5%, fueled by e-commerce adoption and consumer preference for digital purchasing.Pest Control Services Competitive Strategies & Notable DevelopmentsTop 10 CompaniesRentokil InitialTerminixEcolabAnticimexRollinsMassey ServicesArrow ExterminatorsRentokil SteritechTruly NolenOrkinStrategyTop players in the Pest Control Services Market are competing through strategic moves such as mergers and acquisitions, technological advancements, and expansion into emerging markets. Rentokil Initial, for example, has expanded its market presence through acquisitions, capturing a 20% market share. Terminix focuses on technological innovations, offering IoT-enabled pest monitoring systems that have increased their market share by 15%. Ecolab emphasizes sustainability, providing eco-friendly pest control solutions that have gained a 10% market share.Pest Control Services Market SegmentationBy Product TypeChemical ControlMechanical ControlBiological ControlOthersBy ApplicationResidentialCommercialIndustrialAgriculturalBy End UserFood ProcessingHospitalityHealthcareOthersBy TechnologyIoT-Enabled SystemsEco-Friendly SolutionsTraditional MethodsBy Distribution ChannelDirect SalesDistributorsOnline PlatformsTo Purchase Now, Click Here @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/8436 Read More Related ReportOpioids MarketMalaria Diagnostic MarketUltrasonic Bath MarketSurgical Microscopy Camera MarketWound Assessment MarketAbout Reports and DataReports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. 