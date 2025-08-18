Aerospace And Defense Battery Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Aerospace And Defense Battery Market Size And Growth?

The aerospace and defense battery market size has seen substantial expansion in previous years. Its size is set to increase from $3.57 billion in 2024 to $3.82 billion in 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. This historical growth is contributed to factors such as the enlargement of the defense budget, the escalation in commercial aircraft handovers, surging demand in military drones, expansion in modernization programs, and the increased usage of intelligent battery systems.

In the upcoming years, the aerospace and defense battery market is anticipated to experience significant growth, expanding to a valuation of $4.97 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. This growth over the forecast period is anticipated to be fueled by factors such as the rising electrification of aircraft, an upsurge in the number of space missions, increasing research and development initiatives, an intensified focus on lowering carbon emissions, and a boosted demand for cutting-edge battery solutions. Major forecast period trends incorporate technological progressions, enhancements in battery technology, the incorporation of wearable technologies within the military, the utilization of miniaturized electronic gadgets, and the evolution of solid-state batteries.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Aerospace And Defense Battery Market?

Growth in the aerospace and defense battery sector is being fuelled by the rising number of space missions. These missions, encompassing anything from exploratory trips to research, communication, or defense operations conducted in outer space through satellites or spacecraft, are on the rise thanks to advances in reusable rocket technology. This technology significantly lessens the cost of launches and facilitates more regular missions. Aerospace and defense batteries are critical to these endeavors, supplying trustworthy, high-density power that is necessary for running spacecraft systems, communication apparatus, and scientific tools in highly challenging environments. The Government Accountability Office, a US governmental agency, reported in September 2022 that approximately 5,500 satellites were orbiting, and by 2030, an additional estimated 58,000 spacecraft are forecast to launch. Thus, the escalating number of space missions is fuelling the expansion of the aerospace and defense battery industry.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Aerospace And Defense Battery Market?

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Aerospace And Defense Battery Market?

Prominent businesses in the aerospace and defense battery market are zeroing in on creating cutting-edge solutions such as silicon anode material batteries. This focus is driven by the need to boost the efficiency and lifespan of next-gen power systems used in sophisticated aircraft, drones, and defense apparatus. Silicon anode material batteries replace graphite with silicon for enhanced energy storage, thus improving the battery's performance. For instance, Amprius Technologies Inc., a lithium-ion battery company based in the USA, introduced its SiCore 450 Wh/kg silicon-anode lithium-ion battery in May 2025. This was specifically aimed at improving energy density in aerospace and defense scenarios. The SiCore battery is exclusively designed for high-demand aerospace and defense applications like high-altitude platforms and unmanned aerial systems. Its strengths lie in efficient functioning across harsh temperatures and offering elongated flight durations, heightened payload capacity as well as a lighter system weight.

How Is The Aerospace And Defense Battery Market Segmented?

The aerospace and defense battery market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Nickel-Cadmium Battery, Lithium-Ion Battery, Lead-Acid Battery, Other Types

2) By Platform: Air, Land, Sea, Space

4) By Technology: Advanced Battery Technology, Conventional Battery Technology

5) By Application: Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Very Large Aircraft

6) By End-User: Commercial, Military, Government

Subsegments:

1) By Nickel-Cadmium Battery: Sealed Nickel-Cadmium Battery, Vented Nickel-Cadmium Battery, Sintered Plate Nickel-Cadmium Battery, Pocket Plate Nickel-Cadmium Battery

2) By Lithium-Ion Battery: Lithium Cobalt Oxide, Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide, Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide, Lithium Titanate

3) By Lead-Acid Battery: Flooded Lead-Acid Battery, Sealed Lead-Acid Battery, Absorbent Glass Mat Battery, Gel Lead-Acid Battery

4) By Other Types: Solid-State Battery, Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery, Silver-Zinc Battery, Sodium-Ion Battery

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Aerospace And Defense Battery Market?

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the global aerospace and defense battery market, while Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the most rapid growth in the future. The regions featured in the aerospace and defense battery market report for the year 2025 include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

