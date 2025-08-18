Additive Manufacturing For Rocket Engines Market CAGR to be at 17.8% from 2025 to 2029 | $5.19 Billion Industry Revenue

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Additive Manufacturing For Rocket Engines Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

"Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Additive Manufacturing For Rocket Engines Market?

In recent times, the market size for additive manufacturing for rocket engines has seen a swift increase. The market is predicted to expand from $2.27 billion in 2024 and reach $2.69 billion in 2025, maintaining a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.2%. The rise observed during the historic phase is attributed to the escalating demand for light rocket components, burgeoning private space industry, government-hosted aerospace additive initiatives, growing needs for prototyping to cater to engine design alterations, and the amplified testing of additively-manufactured engines.

The market size for additive manufacturing in rocket engines is predicted to expand rapidly in the forthcoming years, reaching a valuation of $5.19 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate of 17.9%. This growth, projected over the forecast period, is linked to several factors such as increasing commercial space launches, the growing need for reusable rocket designs, more enhanced utilization of digital twins and simulation tools, the rising need for quick manufacturing for mission adaptability, and steps taken to reduce waste and increase sustainability. The period's primary trends include the implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for design enhancement, on-demand production models, the adoption of electron beam and laser powder bed fusion technologies, extensive use of digital threads and simulations, and extensive customization and prototyping.

Download a free sample of the additive manufacturing for rocket engines market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=25192&type=smp

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Additive Manufacturing For Rocket Engines Market?

The surging need for commercial space launch services is predicted to stimulate the expansion of the additive manufacturing for rocket engines market. Commercial space launch services offer private rocket launch operations that transport satellites, cargo, or crew into space for a variety of customers, acting as a cost-effective and reliable alternative to government launches. The escalating demand for these services is due to the increasing private sector investment in satellite-based communication and Earth observation, prompting businesses to plan more regular missions. Additive manufacturing for rocket engines fosters commercial space launch services by facilitating the creation of lightweight, complex component designs, enhancing engine performance, and boosting fuel efficiency. It curtails production time and expenditures, speeding up launch schedules and escalating overall mission dependability. As an illustration, in November 2024, the Federal Aviation Administration, a US-based federal agency, reported that commercial space operations had surged by over 30% in 2023, amounting to 148 launches, with prognoses suggesting they will more than double by 2028. Therefore, the growing need for commercial space launch services is fueling the expansion of the additive manufacturing for rocket engines market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Additive Manufacturing For Rocket Engines Market?

Major players in the Additive Manufacturing For Rocket Engines Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• General Electric Company

• L3Harris Technologies Inc.

• TRUMPF SE + Co. KG

• Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

• Blue Origin Enterprises L.P.

• DMG MORI Aktiengesellschaft

• United Launch Alliance LLC (ULA)

• RUAG Holding AG

• Sierra Space Corporation

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Additive Manufacturing For Rocket Engines Industry?

Leading firms in the additive manufacturing for rocket engines market are directing their efforts towards creating state-of-the-art solutions like 3D printing additive manufacturing systems. These endeavors aim to boost production scalability, slash costs, and augment performance in rocket engine parts. 3D printing additive manufacturing systems are innovative solutions that create components layer by layer from digital plans, allowing for intricate, efficient and quick production. To illustrate this, Innospace, a South Korean aerospace and defense firm, in June 2025, rolled out an in-house advanced 3D-printing section dedicated to making rocket engines and vital constituents for its space launch vehicles, making use of its unique metal additive manufacturing technology. This move is projected to escalate competitiveness significantly by facilitating swifter, more accurate and cost-efficient production, potentially cutting manufacturing expenses by as much as 50% compared to conventional methods. This section oversees the entire production process, from design to quality confirmation, and has already churned out 13 key components, such as oxidizer pumps for the HANBIT launch vehicle.

What Segments Are Covered In The Additive Manufacturing For Rocket Engines Market Report?

The additive manufacturing for rocket engines market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Material Type: Metals, Polymers, Ceramics, Other Material Types

2) By Technology: Selective Laser Melting, Electron Beam Melting, Fused Deposition Modeling, Other Technologies

3) By Application: Prototyping, Production, Research And Development (R&D)

4) By End-User: Aerospace, Defense, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Metals: Titanium Alloys, Nickel-Based Superalloys, Stainless Steel, Aluminum Alloys

2) By Polymers: High-Performance Thermoplastics, Composite Polymers, Polyamide (Nylon)

3) By Ceramics: Silicon Carbide, Alumina-Based Ceramics, Zirconia-Based Ceramics

4) By Other Material Types: Hybrid Materials, Metal Matrix Composites, Functionally Graded Materials

View the full additive manufacturing for rocket engines market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/additive-manufacturing-for-rocket-engines-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Additive Manufacturing For Rocket Engines Market?

In 2024, the North American region dominated the global market for additive manufacturing for rocket engines. The most rapid growth, however, is projected to occur in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. The report encompasses the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Additive Manufacturing For Rocket Engines Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-additive-manufacturing-global-market-report

Additive Manufacturing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/additive-manufacturing-global-market-report

Aerospace And Defense Additive Manufacturing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-and-defense-additive-manufacturing-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.